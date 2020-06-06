TROY — The 100-student Troy Trojan class of 2020 couldn’t have foreseen how different their graduation would be — no one could have predicted a global pandemic would restrict large group gatherings and cancel traditional commencement festivities. Troy graduates persevered however by fixing their focus on positive hopes for the future and celebrating their commencement over the course of multiple weeks.
Trojan graduates received their diplomas during private ceremonies with their families the week of Memorial Day and completed their graduation festivities Friday night with a parade through Troy and the release of a graduation video at 8:15 p.m., the same time graduation is traditionally hosted at the Memorial Auditorium each year.
Seniors decorated their vehicles with banners showing their names and photos, bright balloons and more and their graduation video showed each student being awarded their diploma as well as class speakers, who addressed their peers with messages of encouragement and strength.
“Troy is in no way, shape, or form a large town, but that has never hindered the outcomes of its graduates,” Ryder Lathrop, president of the class of 2020 stated. “Even though Troy is small, it goes without saying that many success stories have originated here.”
Lathrop stated that though COVID-19 and the restrictions that came with it created “big blows” that were “incredibly heartbreaking and difficult to accept” and included “missing many of the most memorable moments of our high school career” his peers are an “extremely strong class” that knows “how to face challenges head on.”
“We have been doing all that we can to ensure that our senior year will still be the best it can, even while we’re apart,” he said. “I mean we’re gonna be the ones our kids will read about in their history books..that is if the school is ever able to get us new materials. This graduating class has been unbelievably strong throughout these trying times and it is a true testament to the selflessness and committed attitude that we share as a whole.”
Valedictorian Madisyn Baxter shared lessons she learned from high school, stating that the abnormality of the last three months without teachers, friends and classmates taught her that she “should have appreciated” her time in public school more and the impact public education has had on her and her peers.
“We’ve learned so much from our teachers’ planned instruction over the past 13 years, and while those lessons were important the most meaningful and memorable lessons were arguably the ones that were not necessarily planned,” Baxter stated.
Baxter looked to her more than a decade of schooling, sharing wisdom she’s gleaned including to “never let fear hold you back,” the importance of taking a break, and the strength her classmates have needed to persevere as their lives have been marked with overcoming — from being born around the tragedy of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 to graduating during a global pandemic.
“We have become successful even though life has thrown hardships at two of the most meaningful moments of our lives. If that does not define our strength, then I don’t know what does,” she said. “Through all of the hardships, we have found a way, pushed through, and made it to the other side. We, the graduating class of 2020, are strong and will continue to be strong throughout the rest of our lives.”
“To the class of 2020, make sure you take a minute or two to reflect on all of your memories from the past 13 years and learn from your most memorable ones. I have learned that the best lessons are the ones that are disguised as wonderful memories,” Baxter continued. “Make sure that you cherish those memories because let’s face it, we are moving out into the real world, and while there will be plenty more memories, there is nothing like your time here at Troy.”
Class of 2020 Salutatorian Morgan Graybill also expounded on the hardship COVID-19 brought her peers and positive parts of their experience they can carry with them into life post-high school.
“As previously mentioned, I know this is not the graduation or senior year any of us were hoping for. Let’s be selfish for a minute, this stinks. Yes, it’s special but special isn’t normal and that’s what we really want,” Graybill commented. “Four years was supposed to lead to closure but instead were sitting at home watching a video that just doesn’t feel quite right. But that’s life isn’t it? We don’t always get what we want, no matter how bad we want it. We are constantly going to have curve balls thrown at us, but that’s just a part of growing up. Life rarely turns out how you plan it.”
Graybill stated that the class has “matured” more during the COVID-19 pandemic than they would’ve without it and that it “cured my senioritis,” made her realize she “should have cherished the days,” and showed her that there are no guarantees in life.
“I think people get caught up with the idea that if you work hard, or simply work at all, you will get the outcome you want. That’s not the point of hard work though. It’s never as simple as, if I do this and that I’ll get there. We shouldn’t go into the process of reaching our goals with only the end in mind, because the end we want isn’t written in stone,” she continued. “We should focus instead on the process of how we are going to get to these goals. Go through each day, living in the moment and enjoying now. Life goes by so fast. Sometimes you just need to stop and realize how amazing it is.”
Graybill urged her class to not focus on the past but instead the future ahead of them.
“When we leave here today, please don’t focus on what could’ve been. Instead, remember all of the things that happened up until that fateful Friday the 13th. Think about the memories you made and remember to live in the moment. Get so caught up in just living, that you forget about your idea of the future. As cliché as it sounds, it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey, and I’d say we had a pretty good one,” she stated.
Ciara Pine, Troy’s Class of 2020 Third Honor, concluded with her own view of the strength of the class of 2020, also praising their optimism and leadership.
“We are all aware of the current state of the world and how it has affected us. Many of us probably look at this situation and think the better part of our senior year has been stripped away from us, leaving us feeling incomplete and without closure. Thinking why us?” she commented. “But, if you take a moment to reflect, why not us? We are a class of strength, of optimism, and of leadership. Because of the dynamic world we grew up in, our generation has been nurtured to embrace change. That does not mean, however, that these times are not hard, but it is helpful to remember the qualities that will carry us forward.”
Pine told of how through her time at Troy Jr/Sr High School she has learned that strength comes from one’s own attitude, refusing to focus on the negative things that happen in life, and that leadership is learning how to “inspire others with grace” — traits she believes her classmates possess.
“As we move forward with our lives, I believe that everyone is capable of achieving greatness even within these unfavorable conditions,” Pine stated. “Let’s face it, the class of 2020 has been able to persevere through just about everything. I never expected to be sharing my graduation speech through a screen, but I think that’s what makes the class of 2020 special; our strength, optimism, and leadership make us prepared to begin the next step in our lives. Congratulations to the class of 2020! I wish you all the best of luck!”
