2020 Troy Fair cancelled

TROY — After weeks of unknowns, the Troy Fair Board has announced the official cancellation of the 2020 Troy Fair.
In a post made on the Troy Fair Facebook page Thursday evening, fair officials stated that the 2020 Troy Fair has been cancelled not through a decision of their own but instead by the Troy Borough Municipal Authority, who owns the Alparon Park property.
“We have spent countless hours researching and advocating for the fair, but ultimately the final decision was out of our control as the property is owned by the Troy Borough Municipal Authority,” the post read. “The Troy Borough Municipal Authority has made the final decision to cancel the Fair under the current restrictions of Governor Wolf.”
The post also stated that details of how tickets and vendor deposits will be refunded are forthcoming.
Officials from both Troy Borough and the Troy Fair Board were contacted for further comments but none were provided as of publication. Look for more details in future editions of The Daily Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.