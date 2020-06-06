TROY — After receiving their diplomas at private ceremonies with their families the week of Memorial Day due to restrictions put in place by the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Troy Trojans class of 2020 completed their graduation festivities Friday night with a parade through town and the release of a graduation video at 8:15 p.m., the same time graduation is traditionally hosted at the Memorial Auditorium each year. The video showed each student being awarded their diploma as well as class speakers, who addressed their peers with messages of encouragement, strength and how to overcome trials by cherishing the present and focusing on positive hopes for the future.

Connect with Bri: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; bostrander@thedailyreview.com; Facebook @Brianne Ostrander Daily Review.