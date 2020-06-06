TROY — After receiving their diplomas at private ceremonies with their families the week of Memorial Day due to restrictions put in place by the CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Troy Trojans class of 2020 completed their graduation festivities Friday night with a parade through town and the release of a graduation video at 8:15 p.m., the same time graduation is traditionally hosted at the Memorial Auditorium each year. The video showed each student being awarded their diploma as well as class speakers, who addressed their peers with messages of encouragement, strength and how to overcome trials by cherishing the present and focusing on positive hopes for the future.
featured
2020 vision: Trojans grads overcome COVID by focusing forward
Brianne Ostrander
Reporter
I am a reporter with The Daily and Sunday Review in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. See a story? Let me know!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Sullivan County graduates 35 in outdoor ceremony
- 2020 vision: Trojans grads overcome COVID by focusing forward
- Mail-in voting produces problems in Bradford County, across the Commonwealth
- Abundant energy seen as Pennsylvania’s salvation from recession
- Mansfield University planning for safe, in-person instruction in the fall
- Operation Thanks From Above to grace skies over Sayre
- Penn State Athletics Begins Phased Return June 8
- Today in History
Ground Game Podcast
Want the latest in #coronavirus political news? We’ve got you covered with @AP’s new podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak.” Download and listen here: AP Podcasts/Ground Game
Most Popular
Articles
- Ryker Miles Johnson
- Bradford County up to 48 positive COVID-19 cases (free to read)
- Dorothy Regina Stoddard
- Suzanne W. Knecht
- Dale C. Bomboy
- Bradford County court news, May 31, 2020
- Suzanne W. Knecht
- Pennsylvania primary results
- Bradford County’s Garrity among candidates moving on to general election
- Three vehicle wreck on Bradford County Veterans Memorial Bridge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.