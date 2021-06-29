Students will be able to put their app making skills to the test through the 2021 Congressional App Challenge, which is now open to registrants.
The competition, which launched last Thursday, is open to middle and high school students who reside or attend school within a participating Congress member’s district. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) announced that his office was taking part.
According to the challenge’s website, more than 300 members of Congress are taking part and will each select one winning team from their district, who will be recognized by their representative and have their app on display in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for a year.
Apps can be written in any programming language and for any platform, according to Keller’s office.
Students should register online by Sept. 10 and have until Nov. 1 to submit their app.
For more information about the competition or to register, visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us.
