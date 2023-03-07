FORKSTON — According to recent report by the National Transportation Safety Board, a helicopter crash that killed a Guthrie doctor in April 2021 was caused by snowy weather conditions.

Dr. Sanjay Kansara was alone while piloting his aircraft to the Bradford County Airport on April 22, 2021, when he flew into a line of snow showers and subsequently crashed in a heavily-wooded area in state game lands near Forkston in Wyoming County, according to the report.