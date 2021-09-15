The 2021 Riverfest Pretty Baby Contest had a first place tie this year with brother and sister duo Forrest and Kaitlynn Counterman sharing the top prize. Forrest and Kaitlynn are the children of Zachary and Kelsey Counterman. Aubrey Olivia Truitt, daughter of Josh and Brooke Truitt had the honor of receiving second place. The third place contestant was Mira Hudson, daughter of Melanie Larrabee.

