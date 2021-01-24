The United Way of Bradford County has announced the winners of its annual School Poster Contest.
Nicholas Weaver of the Canton Area School District earned first place with his poster theme, “Kindness can bring a community together.” With his first place selection, his artwork will be featured on the front cover on this year’s United Way of Bradford County brochure.
The other top placements were:
- 2nd Place – Lucas Norton, Troy Intermediate School, with poster theme “Help us Climb the Steps of Kindness.”
- 3rd Place – Jayce Brown, Northeast Bradford Elementary School, with poster theme “One Community Many Hands.”
- 4th Place – Paisley Decker, Wyalusing Valley Elementary School, with poster theme of tree recognizing community heroes.
- 5th Place – Mylah Woodward, H. Austin Snyder Elementary, with poster theme of “Giving Opens the Way to Receive.”
Honorable Mentions included Keira Coles and Kyah Renzo of Troy Intermediate School, Lily Jackson and Kendall Bonnell of Canton Area Elementary School, Carlie Wheaton of Northeast Bradford Elementary School, Marshall Huston and Mina Fowler of Wyalusing Valley Elementary School, Lincoln Nash of St. Agnes School, and Memphis Paul and Lilyann Fritch of Lynch-Bustin Elementary School.
“The United Way of Bradford County Board of Directors were very impressed by the quality of posters the students created,” said United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Kerri Strauss. “Congratulations to Nicholas Weaver and all the top honors for creating inspiring artwork, creativity and messaging.”
These top students were selected out of 393 fifth grade students from eight schools across the county including Athens, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Sayre, St. Agnes, Towanda, Troy and Wyalusing.
More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.