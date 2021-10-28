2022 gubernatorial candidates share energy priorities with local stop

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – The six gubernatorial candidates who spoke at last week’s regional energy meeting at the new Bradford County Public Safety Center – all Republicans – all placed leveraging Pennsylvania’s natural gas as a top priority if nominated, then elected to replace Tom Wolf next year.
Lou BarlettaThe first to speak, former Hazleton mayor and four-term U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta via phone, said Pennsylvania is lucky to be sitting on its oil and natural gas resources, and promoting it would be his top priority as governor.
“We have the resources to power the entire country and more,” Barletta said. “I want America to be powered by Pennsylvania. As energy technologies improve, Pennsylvania’s innovation in both natural gas and renewables mean that we can do it on the lowest carbon emissions and more safely than ever before in our history.”
Barletta promised to pull Pennsylvania out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas initiative upon entering office, which he said would put kill the growth of Pennsylvania energy. Pennsylvania isn’t yet a member of the RGGI, but has been progressing toward participating in the multi-state endeavor since Wolf issued an executive order in 2019. Once a member, Pennsylvania would place a cap on power plant carbon emissions that would be lowered each year unless the plants purchased carbon credits through a state auction.
“The fact that Gov. Wolf unilaterally dictated it by executive order was just flat wrong,” Barletta said. “The Legislature had no say in the matter and now Pennsylvania is the only energy providing state in the consortium.”
Barletta noted that his campaign recently received an endorsement from the Oil and Gas Workers Association, and pledged a pro-business stance when it comes to Department of Environmental Protection permitting, especially when it comes to the energy sector and promoting it as the key to Pennsylvania’s future.
“DEP will no longer stand for Don’t Expect Permits,” Barletta said.
By being pro-business, Barletta said Pennsylvania will be able to keep and train workers within its borders. His plan includes revamping the state’s tax climate to help businesses invest in their facilities and employees.
Another priority of Barletta’s is to spearhead extraction of rare earth minerals domestically, which include from waste piles, for technology needs instead of relying on China to provide around 80% of the country’s supply. Barletta said he had helped Penn State University secure a grant to study the process, which showed reclamation from waste is possible and can help clean up the environment.
“This will develop an entirely new economic sector here in Pennsylvania and it will also loosen China’s hold on the rare earth element market,” Barletta said.
Barletta has already brought together an advisory council with industry leaders who will advise him as governor in accordance with his goals.
“We’re going to turn on the energy switch here in Pennsylvania and be ready to roll,” Barletta said. “That not only means getting the energy out of the ground, but getting it to where it needs to go.”
Jason Richey
Jason Richey is a partner with the K&L Gates law firm who has represented manufacturing and energy companies large and small, contractors, and those working to uncover government corruption, according to his campaign website.
While introducing himself to the crowd at last week’s energy meeting, Richey pointed to his childhood growing up in the old steel town of Aliquippa and while the industry declined, and working in a steel mill himself to put him through law school at Ohio State University.
“Pennsylvania has been on a 50-year economic decline, ever since those steel mills started fading,” Richey said. “Aliquippa, my home town, is worse off today than it was 50 years ago and that is unacceptable. Pennsylvania should be succeeding. We have more natural resources in Pennsylvania than most countries of the world. We have hard working blue collar people and we sit geographically in the center of one of the most successful (natural gas) plays on planet Earth. And yet we’re failing.”
Richey pointed to the tax climate as one of the roadblocks to success, saying Pennsylvania has the second highest business income and gasoline taxes, is in the top 15 when it comes to property taxes, a whole host of other taxes such as alcohol, death, and property transfer, and “we can’t forget we have the world’s most expensive toll road.” He said this is due to having too much government, including the most expensive legislature in the country “with a ton of worthless commissions and too much bureaucracy.”
To correct Pennsylvania, Richey said he and his public policy team have come up with a 12-point plan, which includes shrinking the size of government and unleashing “the power of our manufacturing and our energy.”
Part of that plan includes implementing deemed permit approval for projects if there is no action on an application for 60 days, which he says models a system utilized in Texas. He said a lack of action under the Wolf administration cost the state a $1 billion investment from U.S. Steel.
He also called for a pro-business growth change in culture in the DEP, all while continuing to protect the environment, and the building of infrastructure to take the state’s natural gas to larger markets. This includes increasing the amount of natural gas sent to Philadelphia using public-private partnerships so it can be liquefied and shipped out to New England, circumventing the lack of outgoing natural gas pipelines due to actions from New York state and New Jersey.
“Even though Pennsylvania has more natural gas than Saudi Arabia has oil, where does New England and Boston get all of their natural gas from? Vladimir Putin. Russia,” Richey said. “We send all of that New England money to Russia when we have all of the natural gas here.”
Richey added that the natural gas could also help allies in Europe and Asia, all while creating many jobs, bolstering the economy, and doing so in a safer, more environmentally friendly way than a foreign power would.
Richey also wants to make all Pennsylvania lands available for natural gas drilling where environmentally feasible, and opposed the Delaware River Basin Commission’s move earlier this year to ban natural gas drilling along the river, which he said prevents landowners from securing leases.
And last, he wants to expand manufacturing, encourage the trades in schools to help fill those jobs, and eliminate the income tax since he said it penalizes those willing to work.
“Natural gas will allow us to provide cheap energy to our manufacturers. For instance, the dry natural gas here in the northeastern United States can be used to create a fertilizer plant. There aren’t many in the United States,” Richey said, while referencing another project in the works that could turn natural gas into gasoline.
Like Barletta, Richey called for a halt to Pennsylvania becoming a member of RGGI, which he feared would shut down half of Pennsylvania’s power plants while driving electric bills up. He also plans to push legislation that would prevent a governor from taking a similar measure unilaterally, while noting that all other member states became members with legislative approval.
“There’s no reason why Pennsylvania can’t be the number one energy producer in the world. That has to be our goal,” Richey said.
Dr. Nche Zama
Dr. Nche Zama, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon who came to the country from Cameroon homeless with $20 in his pocket, whose career included eight years at the Guthrie Clinic, said he has been disappointed with the decisions of the state’s leadership.
Zama touted his knowledge of world economies and decades of leadership experience in the large business of health care as he shared his vision for “meaningful growth that brings value to everybody.”
“I’m not a politician, so I’m not into the sound bytes and rhetoric, I’m a pragmatist,” Zama said. “And I stand here today because I believe in energy. Energy is going to undergird this knowledge-based revolution this world is going through, and our demands for energy are greater than ever before.”
He said Pennsylvania is an energy giant, and requires leadership that understands the scale of the industry and the implications on the world stage.
“I want us to be number one in energy, not just because of the economic hubris that comes with that, but … so we can undergird the massive industries in this state and the industries that are still in hibernation that can be jump started with energy policies that are meaningful and sustainable,” Zama said. Although he said energies such as wind and solar can be good, they aren’t plentiful or reliable enough to sustain industry at this time.
“We should be number one in renewable energy research, but we’re not ready (for renewable energy). We can do that simultaneously. And in the future, when we’re ready to transition, good. In the meantime, we have to take advantage of what we have beneath us,” Zama said. “ … We can do it in an environmentally friendly way that allows us to engage every member of our community.”
Among priorities, Zama called for an easing of DEP permitting when it comes to natural gas development, and said he would get the right people in place to help implement pro-growth policies. Zama also pushed for increased energy industry-related education and collaboration with the state’s higher learning institutions, which can help drive better and more environmentally friendly extraction and help with the development of future sustainable energy practices.
Having worked much of his career in rural Pennsylvania, Zama said, “Energy brings jobs to these regions. Not only that, energy brings jobs to people in the cities, to Philadelphia and Pittsburg. So we need to collectively find ways to (encourage energy production) and do it so it brings value to everybody.”
Zama said current constraints limiting the sale of Pennsylvania’s natural gas are political and not realistic, and promised to get this gas to markets overseas to create jobs and promote business growth.
Scott Martin
Scott Martin, a former Lancaster County commissioner and current state senator, recalled a conversation he had with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who conveyed that Florida’s success has been due to maintaining a good tax climate, a world-class education system, tourism, and a focus on “space and all of the connected industries within it to try to draw them to Florida and make them a leader in that industry.”
Speaking about Pennsylvania, Martin said, “We have one of the worst tax climates and regulatory environments in the entire country. I won’t go into tourism too much, but our commissioner friends can tell you there isn’t really any statewide push to sell our natural beauty and history that we have here. They fight every opportunity for us to break the status quo when it comes to educating our kids and we now have the highest cost of higher education in the country correlated with the highest average student debt, and we’re bleeding kids to other states to fill jobs in other places. … Energy generation should be an absolute strength that we continue to nurture, to build, to work with, but instead we over-regulate, we provide continued uncertainty, we continually add more taxes.”
If elected, Martin promised a regulatory and tax overhaul as one of his first measures.
“DEP is out of control,” he said. “In Lancaster County, we competed for a soybean extraction facility right along the Susquehanna River, which was going to be a boon to our farmers. Our farmers wouldn’t have to continually drive soybeans to a lot of other places, so it took a lot of vehicles off the road. DEP put them through an eight-year process to hold them to an air quality standard for hexane. … They didn’t even make air scrubbers that could meet that type of qualification. It shouldn’t be that way.”
Another example he provided was of a mushroom processing facility proposed for Chester County that ended up in Maryland after facing “hurdle after hurdle” with the DEP.
Martin said the natural gas-led energy industry is key to Pennsylvania’s future prosperity, and can have ripple effects that give people family-sustaining employment and reduce college debt.
He remembered when he helped champion the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline – which runs across from his home – and the outpouring of public concerns that came with the project. However, he said speaking with landowners outside of the meetings showed that many more believed in locally sourced energy. As the community worked together with Williams, about half of the pipeline’s originally planned route was shifted to avoid residential or environmentally sensitive areas, he said.
According to Martin, this pipeline – the seventh to go through Lancaster County – is a good example of how energy companies and communities can come together.
“But we all know there are forces out there that are continually working to oppose it,” he continued. “There are forces out there – and we hear from a lot of them – that would rather see oil tankers or gas tankers sitting in Boston Harbor than our gas being shipped by pipeline to other states. It can’t work that way.”
He said these forces have also pushed the state into RGGI, which has caused worry about power grid reliability and future job losses among those he met with recently.
“In addition, if we have to get energy from a neighboring state, the premium we’re going to have to pay is tremendous,” Martin explained. “Simple economics will tell you this … if you want to have a healthy, thriving economy, if you want to draw back manufacturers and jobs that come with it, you have to have a plan that encourages and incentivizes cheap, reliable energy.”
Martin said about half of Pennsylvania businesses currently have access to natural gas and that needs to change. In addition, he has supported hands-on programs like Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, and helped bring a 41% increase in funding that enabled the school to double its enrollment so it could not only prepare more students, but could connect more students with employers.
“How we educate our kids in Pennsylvania moving forward is critical,” Martin said. “We’re trying to reform the state system of higher education right now … but we need to modernize curriculum and we need to be more responsive to what the economy is demanding.”
Overall, he said Pennsylvania’s biggest problem is a lack of executive leadership to keep bureaucracy under control and hold agencies accountable, all while being willing to sit down with the General Assembly to discuss their vision.
“There’s a people’s house. There’s a budget that’s created by those people. There’s powers that are given to an executive by the people’s representatives. We have to get back to that and away from this new era of governing via executive orders and governing via regulations, which we are seeing with RGGI and charter school stuff,” Martin said.
Dan Laughlin
Dan Laughlin, a state senator from Erie, said when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Wolf and then-Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine “killed our economy, killed our senior citizens” with shutting down businesses and sending COVID-19 senior citizens into nursing homes.
“I was interviewing the secretary of health and I said to her, ‘Why is it that we are sending COVID positive patients back to our nursing homes and why are we not testing the staff that work there because those are our most vulnerable?’ And incidentally the very next day Harvard Medical put out a statement that mirrored almost exactly word for word what I said,” Laughlin said. “And it took Dr. Levine two more months to implement that.”
He added that Attorney General Josh Shapiro failed to protect senior citizens during that time.
“Whoever our candidate is, we’re going to be right there working with the legislature trying to make Pennsylvania’s economy work and work for you, not just the few elite in Philadelphia,” Laughlin said.
A contractor by trade who has run several small businesses alongside his brother, Laughlin said it’s apparent who in Harrisburg has never worked with their hands to make ends meet or handled business payroll.
“That’s important when you’re going to be the CEO of the whole state,” he said.
Focusing on energy, he said Pennsylvania has “a gift” with the natural gas under the ground and the state needs to get it to market.
“It’s 50% cleaner than burning coal,” Laughlin said, “and all of these little third world countries around the world, they want to have their lights on at night too and they’ve be just as happy burning Pennsylvania natural gas as coal from Russia or China. I’m telling you right now, the best thing we can do for the planet is get Pennsylvania natural gas out of the ground and off to market.”
Laughlin added that he’s a big fan of solar energy, although he said it will be awhile before it can be play a larger role in the state’s energy profile.
Laughlin also said the state needs to greatly improve its business climate so that it’s younger generations don’t move away to find meaningful employment. To do this, he proposed an incremental reduction of the corporate income tax rate to zero so the state’s economy doesn’t experience too much of a rift at once. More immediately, Laughlin said he would eliminate all of the “red tape” when it comes to permitting, while referencing the loss of the U.S. Steele plant in Allegheny County as Richey did prior.
“We lost thousands of good trade jobs and thousands of permanent jobs simply because of red tape in Pennsylvania, and that would be the first thing I would fix,” said Laughlin, who would sit down with the Legislature to find the solution.”
One way around the lack of pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas out of the state could be to use the shipping lane that extends from Erie to Toronto, Canada, he said. Laughlin also referenced talks of a pipeline that could transport natural gas around New York state in that direction, and believed Pennsylvania could make it a reality with some effort.
With education, he said ensuring some school choice could help keep the field competitive, which would benefit student learning. As they go through high school, Laughlin encouraged offering trade classes to students, especially those who don’t see college in their future.
“Every child’s path is different,” Laughlin continued. “We can’t send every kid in Pennsylvania through the K through 12 system and tell them college is their only choice because it’s not. We’re desperately low in the trades. The average age for a tradesman is literally my age, in the upper 50s. And I can tell you this, anyone in this room who has tried to hire a plumber or electrician to come to your house lately know that the trades are making pretty good bucks too.”
By improving the state’s business climate, Laughlin said the state can make sure these trade jobs are available so that younger generations can raise their families in the state.
“If we don’t have the businesses to locate here and create the opportunities for our children when they get out of college, get out of trade schools, or even get out of high school, if there’s no where for them to go to work, what are they going to do? Collect Biden bucks? I don’t think that will work out, at least not for very long,” Laughlin said.
Referencing his 35 years of management experience, Laughlin said he has a very collaborative leadership style, which is lacking with the Wolf administration, and will not only include members of the Legislature, but also those more at the local level to find out what problems they are facing so they can be address in Harrisburg.
“You have to lead by example,” he said. “You have to bring people to the table.”
Guy Ciarrocchi
Guy Ciarrocchi, who has served as the president and CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry since 2014, said he first visited Bradford County in 1988 as an aide to U.S. Sen. John Heinz. He had first entered politics out of a desire to make a difference – a desire that now fuels his bid for governor.
“I think back on that day and Sen. Heinz and the rest of the team that was here that day and little did we know what we were standing on top of,” Ciarrocchi said. “And while I’ve been back to the Northern Tier many times in a lot of capacities as softball coach and politician, to chamber executive, my first visit here as a person focused on energy was in 2011 with (former Lt. Gov.) Jim Cawley (as chief of staff) when he chaired the Marcellus Shale Commission. We wanted to make sure that members of the commission could see first hand what was happening.”
His next visit came in 2015, when he brought his board of directors with the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry to see what was happening and understand the impacts of the natural gas development.
Most of his life, Ciarrocchi said he’s been identifying the issues that could greatly impact people’s lives in a positive way and then supporting them with coalitions and other efforts.
With natural gas, he said that he understands that it not only means revenue for the state and jobs in the industry, but jobs with suppliers, engineers, and those who will make future products from the resource. Ciarrocchi wants to make Pennsylvania the leading natural gas producer in the nation to improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians, to help the environment, to improve the state’s economy, and to bring in businesses.
“It can help run our homes, our businesses and our schools. We want more money for schools? Let’s get our schools operating using natural gas,” he said. “We want to create businesses and factories? We can do things. We talk about competing with China – most of the things made in China are coming back to being sold in North America. Let’s cut down on the trip and have them made in Pennsylvania.”
To help make the case in Harrisburg for those who oppose natural gas development, Ciarrocchi said supporters need to come together to share how it can improve the economy and residents’ way of life.
“From Erie to south Philly, what we need to focus on – energy and life sciences – two things that will allow secondary and tertiary and other businesses to grow, and two things that can dramatically improve our quality of life,” he said. “Those things, coupled with the other resources of agriculture, manufacturing, science and communications can be a game changer. It absolutely can move us from a bottom 10 state to a top 10 state.”
Ciarrocchi’s plans to have someone in his office who can act as the “go-to person” to help with energy projects. He added that one of the keys to moving natural gas development forward is through communication with the various stakeholders, such as the Delaware River Basin Commission, and more urban areas like Chester County that are “in a bubble” due to their better economic position.
“We have to explain to my neighbors that the cars they drive, the cell phones they use, the water bottles they use, the Under Armor they put on their kids to go play soccer require product to come out of the ground,” he explained.
This is in addition to clearing “land mines” in the regulatory process that can hold up natural gas pipeline projects and prolong disruptions to communities, which Ciarrocchi said can build resentment toward the industry.
With education, Ciarrocchi said, “The next governor needs to talk about technical schools and trades as a career path, and understand how important they are in creating life sustaining and family sustaining jobs, and this mindset from the 1940s and 1950s needs to go by the wayside.” This includes removing the measurement of a school’s success based on students who go on to obtain a four-year college degree.
As a chamber president, Ciarrocchi said he connected his board members with those from his area’s junior colleges and technical schools so they could better understand the opportunities in those fields, and then created partnership with the local intermediate unit to present to school counselors since school officials, parents and students are unaware of these opportunities in some areas.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko noted that they extended an invitation to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for governor on the Democratic ticket, but didn’t receive a response.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.