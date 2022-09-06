2022 Guthrie Gala raises record amount for the Sayre House of Hope

Attendees enjoy the 2022 Guthrie Gala.

 Photo Provided

SAYRE – More than $200,000 was raised for Sayre House of Hope at the annual Guthrie Gala, making it the most profitable fundraiser to date.

The gala was held on Aug. 27 at the Tioga Downs Event Center in Nichols, N.Y. and was attended by a sell-out crowd.