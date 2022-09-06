2022 Guthrie Gala raises record amount for the Sayre House of Hope

SAYRE – More than $200,000 was raised for Sayre House of Hope at the annual Guthrie Gala, making it the most profitable fundraiser to date.
The gala was held on Aug. 27 at the Tioga Downs Event Center in Nichols, N.Y. and was attended by a sell-out crowd.
Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic said, “Since it opened in 2007, the Sayre House of Hope has been able to provide a place to stay for over 3,000 families from all 50 states and across the world. The House of Hope is able to provide this incredibly important asset to our patients and their families because of the generous support of our community.”
The Sayre House of Hope is a residence that provides family-centered lodging to patients and their loved ones while receiving medical treatment at Guthrie.
Elizabeth Hibbard, Resident Manager of Sayre House of Hope said, “The mission of the Sayre House of Hope is to help mediate the financial and emotional burden for families that are enduring a medical crisis by providing temporary housing and support. This wouldn’t be possible without the support from the Guthrie Gala.”
More than 70 supportive sponsors and donors made this the most successful gala to date. Special thank you to Frank and Pearl DeRidder, Sirius – a CDW Company, Epic, Stevens and Lee, Hudock Capital Group, Dr. and Mrs. Silviu Marica, PNC Bank, Dr. Anne G. Rizzo and Major General Michael Fantini, Mrs. and Mrs. Ethan Arnold, BoFA Securities, Mercer, Geisinger, Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, Highmark, and Visions Federal Credit Union.
