It has been 50 years since Hurricane Agnes and its severe flooding devastated Bradford County in 1972. It is considered one of the most devastating natural disasters in Pennsylvania history.
Agnes started as a tropical depression near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on June 14, 1972, according to the Daily Review’s June 24, 2001 edition. It moved north and turned into a hurricane by June 19. The hurricane made landfall in the Florida panhandle and moved up the East Coast. It went over Georgia and the Carolinas before it moved into the Atlantic Ocean on June 21. However, Agnes regained strength in the ocean and eventually made landfall again near New York City on June 22.
Heavy rainfall started in Bradford County Wednesday night, June 21. The Chemung River basin received heavy rainfall, which caused dams to break and led to flooding of the Chemung and Susquehanna rivers.
Countless Pennsylvania municipalities were evacuated such as Monroeton, Camptown and Wilkes-Barre. Bradford County was declared a federal disaster area along with Lycoming, Luzerne, Tioga and Wyoming counties, the Review reported. Major highways like routes 6, 220, 14 and 187 were closed.
At Towanda, the Susquehanna River was measured at 31.8 feet above normal on the night of June 22 with a crest of 32 feet then expected on June 23, according to the Review’s June 21, 1992 edition. Numerous areas of Towanda were flooded including River Street, The American Hotel at the end of the Bridge Street bridge and The Acme Market. Small bridges throughout the county were washed out and the James Street and Bridge Street bridges were closed due to traffic. Residents were evacuated and moved to higher ground into the homes of neighbors and family members.
At the Towanda Airport, there were 19 private airplanes on the ground that sustained damages, while the railroad lines between Towanda and Monroeton were destroyed, according to the Bradford County Historical Society.
Flooding in Athens began on June 23 around 3 and 4 p.m. on Center and Chestnut streets, BCHS adds. The floodwaters rushed down those streets and filled the business section and the rest of the borough within minutes. Waters flooded up to the second story level of buildings in low-lying areas, while higher terrains in the borough reached up to 6 feet. Also, the Southern Tier Expressway was closed to traffic heading to Elmira.
The Red Cross established a disaster center at the Audrielle Lynch Elementary School from June 22 to July 10, according to BCHS. At the school, the organization gave residents beds to sleep in, as well as hot meals and medical care.
Troy received around 6.8 inches of rainfall from Wednesday morning to Thursday night, BCHS adds. Multiple Troy businesses received heavy flood damage and countless items could be seen flowing down Canton Street, while Route 6 between Troy and East Troy was underwater. Overall, Troy sustained damages around $250,000, according to the Review’s report.
By Sunday, June 25, the water subsided and left behind a muddy terrain throughout the county, the Review’s 2001 edition reported. The Susquehanna River eventually crested at 33.25 feet on June 24 around 4 p.m. and it dropped to 15.13 feet the next day. Agnes caused 117 deaths across the U.S., which included 48 in Pennsylvania. Two-thirds of the damage nationwide, which cost $3.1 billion in 1972 dollars, occurred in Pennsylvania.
There was one fatality reported in Bradford County that was attributed to the flood, according to BCHS. Ross J. Noble, 40, of Wysox, passed away when his car was swept away by floodwaters as he drove across Towanda’s old river bridge. His body was found four days later.
Agnes brought overwhelming destruction to Pennsylvania homes and farms. The commonwealth had around 69,000 families severely affected with 4,300 homes destroyed and 69,900 homes damaged, BCHS said. There were 433 farm buildings destroyed and 1,244 damaged. Bradford County farmers suffered losses estimated around $20 million due to the flooding. Also effected were mobile homes, in which 1,300 were destroyed and 1,900 sustained damages. Around 3,000 Pennsylvania small businesses were either damaged or completely destroyed.
Once the storm subsided, President Richard Nixon promised aid to Gov. Milton J. Shapp for an estimated statewide damage at over $2 billion, the Review’s 2001 edition states. U.S. Rep. Joseph M. McDade (R-Pa.-10) toured Bradford County by helicopter with Civil Defense Chief Wesley Perry of Towanda. Officials from the boroughs of Monroeton, Canton and Wyalusing also joined him.
McDade’s helicopter landed on Towanda Middle School’s athletic field and he proceeded to give a speech on storm recovery.
“We will do everything possible to get financial assistance to those in need,” he said. “It will take time to put the whole thing together, but I can assure you that we’ll get the job done somehow.”
Multiple dams have since been built in the Chemung River basin to avoid devastating floods, especially as severe as Agnes was in 1972.
