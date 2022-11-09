2022 midterms features local participation in Bradford County

The 2022 midterm elections held on Tuesday featured major races for state and federal offices with local residents showing up to the polls to cast their votes.
Bradford County had 61 polling places open for the public from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. That is roughly one polling place per 1,000 people in the county since it has a population of around 60,323. The high number can be attributed to the rural nature of the county and the need for direct polling places in many municipalities.
In Bradford County, one particular polling place included the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. Over a dozen people made their way to the church to cast their votes around 4 to 5 p.m.
One voter was Towanda resident Alacia White who stated that it felt good to vote and do her part in the electoral process.
“You can’t really argue something when you don’t take initiative and vote for who agrees with you,” she said.
White stated that voting is crucial because it’s a way for people to express their rights. She also expressed that people should be well-informed about all of the candidates before casting their final decision.
“I think it’s really important to do research on what candidates support and vote accordingly,” White said.
Tuesday’s elections included the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat that included candidates such as John Fetterman (D), Dr. Mehmet Oz (R), Erik Gerhardt (LIB), Richard L.Weiss (GRN) and Daniel Wassmer (KEY).
The Pennsylvania gubernatorial election included candidates, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Other candidates in the race included Matt Hackenburg (LIB), Christina DiGiulio (GRN) and Joe Soloski (KEY).
The race for the 9th congressional district, which will now represent Bradford County, featured Republican Dan Meuser against Democrat Amanda Waldman.
State Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) were re-elected and ran unopposed for their respective districts.
