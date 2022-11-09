2022 midterms features local participation in Bradford County

The Independent Baptist Church in Towanda was one polling place within Bradford County that featured many voters on Tuesday.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

The 2022 midterm elections held on Tuesday featured major races for state and federal offices with local residents showing up to the polls to cast their votes.

Bradford County had 61 polling places open for the public from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. That is roughly one polling place per 1,000 people in the county since it has a population of around 60,323. The high number can be attributed to the rural nature of the county and the need for direct polling places in many municipalities.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.