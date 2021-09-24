Catherine Brown, the 2021 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman, will be hosting the 2022 OYW program at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium. Joining Brown as co-host is Corrin Binford Jones, the 2012 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman.
On this night, 14 young women representing high schools from Bradford and Sullivan counties will take the stage to participate in the “accent on achievement” program. These young ladies will be judged and awarded scholarships in five categories: scholarship and achievement, interview, performing arts, aerobics and fitness, and presence and presentation. Each category is equal in value so that a well-rounded young woman is chosen as the representative. This year’s finalists will be vying for a little over $14,000 in total cash scholarship monies. Scholarships will also be awarded to the first through fourth runner up winners, along with the 2022 Outstanding Young Woman. The finalists themselves will gift the “Keystone Award” to the young lady within their group that best exemplifies the spirit of the program.
One finalist will be chosen as the recipient of the Pat Parsons Spirit Award. This award was created by and funded by OYW committee members in memory and celebration of Pat Parsons’ commitment to the Outstanding Young Woman organization. The recipient will be selected by current committee members.
The Sue Stanton Community Service award is a testament to Sue Stanton’s avid support of the Junior Miss and OYW scholarship programs. The award recipient is selected by Sue’s family and is the finalist who has dedicated exceptional time and effort to a variety of community service activities, above and beyond expectation, and has made an impact on the lives of others.
The Scott Wilcox Memorial Award, sponsored by The EDGE and Average Tim’s Gym, will be given to the finalist who best exemplifies the qualities that he recognized and respected in fellow athletes, such as hard work, dedication, and perseverance. Chosen by Scott’s family, the recipient demonstrates the value of strength and conditioning, and strives to maintain a competitive edge by staying physically healthy and active.
This year’s co-host, Corrin Binford Jones, was the 2012 Outstanding Young Woman and represented Troy Area High School. She also received the Keystone Award, Pat Parsons Spirit Award, Fitness Award, Interview Award and the Presence and Presentation Award.
Jones attended The Pennsylvania State University where she received a Bachelors Degree in communications with a minor in communication arts and sciences. At Penn State she was involved in Student Government, The Centre County Report and Enactus, which shares a mission of creating a better, more sustainable world through the positive power of business.
Upon graduation, she moved to the Washington D.C. area to work for the Bozzuto Group as a sales and marketing associate for their luxury high rise communities. She currently works for Red River Technology Inc. as their digital media manager and is responsible for running end to end digital marketing strategy that is cohesive and consistent across all their digital channels (Website/SEO/PPC/Digital Marketing/ Blog/Social/YouTube). In 2019, she started a side business called SWAE Media providing videography services for weddings and events.
Throughout her years, she has been involved in several volunteer opportunities but most recently by raising over $200,000 in 2021 with 11 of her coworkers for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, and home renovation projects.
Ending her reign, Brown has made several appearances on behalf of the OYW program. She presented her “On Your Way — To A Better You” program to a group of Wyalusing Girl Scouts. The purpose of her presentation was to discuss how goal setting, a positive attitude, physical fitness, good morals and learning can help create a better version of oneself.
She also volunteered at the Relay for Life of Bradford County, was a guest speaker at the Towanda Lions Club meeting and participated in the Wyalusing Fireman’s parade. She also spent time reciting Christmas poems with Mrs. Claus for the Chamber during their virtual holiday event.
Prior to and during her year as the Outstanding Young Woman, Brown represented Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School. While in high school, she participated in Leo Club, Student Council, Scholarship Challenge, and Track and Field, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was also a three-time qualifier for state FBLA, salutatorian of her class, and was consistently on the high honor roll. Brown served as Senior Class President, and was active in Senior Chorus and the School Safety Team. Captain of the basketball and cross country teams, she was a four-time state qualifier and two-time district champion in cross country. Rounding out her activities, she was an altar server at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church, and a school board representative for Wyalusing High School.
Brown was the recipient of several senior year awards, including Female Athlete of the Year, NTL Female Student-Athlete of the Year, the Joseph Every Scholarship, Kenneth and Caroline Taylor Scholarship, Lions Club Scholarship, Max P. Gannon Scholarship, Wyalusing Area Education Foundation Scholarship, Guthrie Healthcare Scholarship, Guthrie Federal Credit Union Scholarship, the Alice Miller Scholarship, Learning Forward Scholarship, Chris and Tracy Keeney Scholarship, and the Endless Mountains Primitive Outdoorsman Scholarship.
She is currently attending the University of Pittsburgh, with a major in nursing.
The theme of this year’s accent on achievement program is “Celebrating Our Gratitude.” This theme was chosen as a tribute to the local businesses and community members who have maintained their support and commitment to the Outstanding Young Woman program during the challenging events of the past year and a half.
Tickets are currently on sale for $8 each on a pre-pay, pre-pickup basis and may be purchased from any of the finalists, or at the following locations: G & H Floor and Wallcovering (Wysox), Miller’s Pharmacy (Wyalusing), Bert’s Pharmacy (Sayre), Cooke’s Pharmacy (Troy) and White’s Refrigeration (Towanda). Tickets at the door on the night of the program will be $10 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.