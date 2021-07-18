Summer activities are in full swing for the 2022 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman finalists. They recently kayaked down the Susquehanna, courtesy of Endless Mountain Outfitters, and spent an afternoon working on fitness at Average Tim’s Gym. The 2022 OYW program will take place at the end of September.
