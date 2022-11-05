2022 Pa. election: A last-minute guide to everything you need to know to vote Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.
HARRISBURG — Election Day 2022 is approaching and Spotlight PA wants to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you’ll need to cast your ballot.
Voters will choose a new governor and U.S. senator this year, elected officials who will help determine the future of major issues like abortion access and energy production. Voters will also cast ballots for representatives to the U.S. House and lawmakers to serve in the General Assembly.
Before you cast a ballot, here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need to vote.
Make sure you’re registered. You can check your voter registration status here
- . Unfortunately, if you’re not already registered, it’s too late to vote in this election cycle.
- It also is too late to request a mail ballot if you haven’t already. If you have, you can track your mail ballot
. It must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- .
- If you plan to vote in-person, find your polling place
- .
- You need to bring a form of ID such as a driver’s license or a passport if it’s your first time voting at your polling location. You can find the full list of acceptable IDs
- .
- Any other questions? Call your county election office to check. You can find their number
, and read more Spotlight PA election guides
And here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:
- .
- All voters will have five options on the ballot for U.S. Senate: John Fetterman (D), Mehmet Oz (R), Richard Weiss (G), Daniel Wassmer (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), and Erik Gerhardt (L).
- .
- All voters will have five options on the ballot for governor: Josh Shapiro (D), Doug Mastriano (R), Christina Digiulio (G), Joe Soloski (Keystone Party of Pennsylvania), and Matt Hackenburg (L).
- .
- All voters will select a person to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
- All voters will select a person to represent them in the Pennsylvania House.
- Voters who live in even-numbered state Senate districts will vote for candidates.
- Because of this year’s redistricting process, you may live in altered or different U.S. House, state House, and state Senate districts.
There will be no statewide proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. However, there may be local ballot initiatives depending on where you live. Check your county’s election website or sample ballot.
