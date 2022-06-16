TROY TOWNSHIP — The Troy Fair Queen Pageant is currently accepting applications for its 2022 Troy Fair Queen.
Applications are due July 10 for any girls between ages 16 and 20 who are interested in entering the pageant, according to the Troy Fair Queen Program’s Facebook page.
The 2022 Troy Fair will be held from July 25 to 30. Its Opening Ceremony & Queen Pageant will be held on July 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Lower Meadow Pavilion.
Once crowned, the queen and her alternates will be representatives of the Troy Fair and will welcome attendees to the fair, make daily announcements, participate in daily activities, escort dignitaries and assist in the fair office, according to the Troy Fair’s website.
Throughout the year, the queen and her court will promote the fair by attending functions at area schools, speaking at special interest meetings, attending parades and various other events throughout the area. The queen will represent the Troy Fair at the annual State Fair convention in January at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the website adds.
The qualifications for Troy Fair Queen are as follows:
• Female, Pennsylvania resident and U.S. Citizen.
• Live in or attend a school in Bradford County.
• Be at least 16 years old before June 1, 2022 and not over 20 years old by June 1, 2022.
• If under 18 years old, she must have parent’s or guardian’s consent.
• Be single, never married, have had no children and must not marry nor get pregnant during her reign.
• Must be of good moral character (at discretion of the Troy Fair Board).
• Have some agriculture knowledge and a strong interest in promoting the Troy Fair.
• Prepare a 300 word or less essay, entitled, “What the Troy Fair means to my community.”
• Not be a former Troy Fair Queen nor State Fair Queen contestant.
• Not be a current title/pageant winner for any other commodity.
• Must meet all time commitments, Queen obligations, and dress code established by the Troy Fair Board and the PA State Fair Queen program.
To access the application and handbook, people can visit https://troyfair.com/fair-queen-and-court/.
For any questions, contact Dawcin Jones at (570) 250-6324 or email troyfairqueen@gmail.com.
