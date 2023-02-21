SAYRE – More than $100,000 was raised at the Guthrie Corning Hospital Valentine’s Ball, with net proceeds benefitting the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center. The sold-out event was held Feb. 11 at the Corning Museum of Glass.

The evening included dinner and dancing to music from the band Into the Spin. Guests also heard the inspirational story of one of the patients from the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.