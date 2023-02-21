SAYRE – More than $100,000 was raised at the Guthrie Corning Hospital Valentine’s Ball, with net proceeds benefitting the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center. The sold-out event was held Feb. 11 at the Corning Museum of Glass.
The evening included dinner and dancing to music from the band Into the Spin. Guests also heard the inspirational story of one of the patients from the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center.
During the event, Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO, highlighted some of Guthrie’s accomplishments in the Corning community in the past year, including the expansion of robotic surgery and the many awards and recognitions earned. He said “It’s because of the generosity of so many throughout the community that many of these accomplishments are possible. You can see that every gift Guthrie receives moves us forward in providing the highest quality care to those who rely on us. Thank you again for your continued support.”
The Guthrie Corning Cancer Center adjoins the Guthrie Corning Hospital and provides easy access to medical, radiation and surgical oncologists, comprehensive interventional radiology treatments, a large selection of clinical trials, minimally invasive surgical options and a complete range of support services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.