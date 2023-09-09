2023 Guthrie Gala raises record amount for maternity services

Attendees enjoy the 2022 Guthrie Gala.

 Photo courtesy of Guthrie

NICHOLS — The Guthrie Gala was held on Aug. 26 at Tioga Downs Event Center in Nichols, N.Y. It was a record-setting night with a sold-out crowd of 349 guests and more than $260,000 raised, making it the most successful Guthrie Gala to date.

The beneficiary of this year’s event was maternity services at Guthrie.