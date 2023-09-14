TOWANDA — The Towanda Riverfest committee revealed its top three finalists for the 2023 Pretty Baby Contest.

Four-month-old Adalyn Johnson won first place at this year’s event. Her mother, Laina, was happy to see her baby girl obtain the big honor. The Johnson family consists of back-to-back champions in the Pretty Baby Contest. Last year, Adalyn’s older sister, Lydia, was named the winner.

