TOWANDA — The Towanda Riverfest committee revealed its top three finalists for the 2023 Pretty Baby Contest.
Four-month-old Adalyn Johnson won first place at this year’s event. Her mother, Laina, was happy to see her baby girl obtain the big honor. The Johnson family consists of back-to-back champions in the Pretty Baby Contest. Last year, Adalyn’s older sister, Lydia, was named the winner.
In second place was three-month-old Parker Taylor. He is the son of parents, Devin Taylor and Taylor Parker. In third place was eight-month-old Billy Clark, son of Donna Clark.
The three finalists won piggybanks featuring personalized engravings from Roof Jewelers & Awards in Towanda. For cash prizes, first place received $50, second place obtained $30 and third place gained $20.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.