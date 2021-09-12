WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park held the Patriots in the Park event on Saturday to recognize the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Attendees crowded around the pavilion and grounds of the Mt. Pisgah State Park Nature Center for the observance that started with a flag raising ceremony conducted by members of VFW Post 8675.
The flag was raised up and then lowered to half-staff to honor the lives lost on that day.
The Penn York Highlanders gave a music performance that included “Taps,” while the Star-Spangled Banner was performed by Laurin Gilliard.
Event organizer Maren Callahan read a poem called “Sept. 11: A Poem” that detailed the anguish of that day, but also thankfulness to firefighters and feelings of hope for the future.
“I am very grateful for you all being here,” she said. “I am one of those healthcare workers that was working on that day, so this year has been harder than expected.”
Father Bert Kozen, a military chaplain, served as the keynote speaker and talked about his experiences on that day and what followed.
“Where were you and what were you doing 20 years ago today?,” he asked the crowd.
He spoke of how that day 20 years ago started out beautiful with blue skies like it was on Saturday.
“There are days and events that are seared into the collective memory and consciousness of a people and a nation,” he said.
Kozen asked the crowd to close their eyes and think about where they were and what they were doing 20 years ago on that day.
He recalled how a secretary called him and told him to turn the television on around the time that the second tower was attacked.
A few days after the attacks, he was tasked with going to the Pentagon to accompany mortuary teams as they recovered the remains of the people killed in the attack on the building.
“I found myself right in front of the gapping hole in the Pentagon and it was still smoldering,” he said as he described his first time stepping into the building through the hole.
He described how he and the team would go into the darkened facility to retrieve the remains, render military honors, say a prayer and then exit the building.
It was also his task to led the team to the morgue truck and out of the building, which he described as scary because of the difficulty of retracing footsteps in the dark.
“By the grace of God, I made it and I saw that light from the hole,” he said. “I did that for 30 days and I can’t tell you how many individuals that team recovered.”
At the time of the attack, there was only one military chaplain on duty at the Pentagon and there was no chapel in the building.
During the Pentagon’s rebuilding, a new chapel was built right at the site of the attack and there is currently a plaque there with the names of the lives lost on that day, said Kozen.
He told attendees to never forget the sacrifices of first responders, military members and civilians who helped their country.
