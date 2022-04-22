TOWANDA BOROUGH — A local school district served up countless dishes to benefit local children in honor of a Towanda teacher.
The 20th Annual Frank Joyce Memorial Spaghetti Dinner was held Thursday evening inside Towanda High School’s cafeteria.
Towanda teachers and staff filled a variety of roles like waiters, waitresses and cooks as they provided meals to hungry customers at the packed venue. Staff even made all of the desserts that were handed out by local Girl Scouts. There was also a basket raffle of items donated by district staff, according to Laurie Kapson, an organizing committee member.
“This is a wonderful turnout and I’m so happy to see the same faces that we haven’t seen in a few years,” she said.
The event was the first one in three years to be held and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dinner honors Frank Joyce, a Towanda Middle School reading teacher who passed away 20 years ago. The benefit originally provided funds to his children, but now includes all children in the school district who lost a parent.
“He was the type of teacher who was always there for the students,” said Kapson. “Many of the families here lost parents years ago, but they still come here each year to support others.”
An average of six kids per year in the district lose a parent, but this year will benefit 21 kids due to the event’s three year delay from COVID, according to Shvonne Strickland, a committee member. By the end of the evening, there were 144 paying customers who contributed to the benefit.
Strickland was excited to see a positive turnout, especially of people who remember Joyce and the impact he had on them.
“He was a teacher of mine when I was in eighth grade and then when I became a teacher myself I was able to work with him,” said Shvonne Strickland. “He was a fantastic teacher and we all miss him.”
Joyce’s wife, Kathy and daughter, Jennifer were both at the dinner and happy to see that their loved one’s legacy continues to flourish.
“It means a lot to see so many people give back to a community that my father loved so much,” said Jennifer.
