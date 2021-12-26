Last weekend’s inaugural Dakota James West Christmas Giveback to the kids of Bradford County at Woody’s Ale House & Grille catered to 21 children.
Santa arrived on a Towanda Fire Department fire truck and enjoyed breakfast with the children before he and his “elves” – members of Pennsylvania State Police Troop P in Towanda and girls from the Towanda High School junior class – presented the children with gifts.
Several individuals and other organizations helped make the event a reality, including Towanda Terrace seniors, Chicken Coop Rod and Gun Club, Fred Johnson, Mary Krill, Sandra Kasenga, Sue and Shark Saxon, Todd Alexander, Tony Johnson, Brandy Hilfiger and family, Jazz and Cindy Sheets, and the Kevin and Debbie West family.
The Athens, Sayre and Wyalusing school districts also stepped up with Towanda.
The event was held in memory of Dakota James West. His family looks forward to continuing the event and watching it grow.
