23rd Annual Tour de Shunk adds new course options

Tour de Shunk charity ride offers something for everyone
The 23rd Tour de Shunk charity bicycle ride will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 starting at 8:30 a.m. This year the day will include multiple course options on both pavement and dirt.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Tour de Shunk charity ride offers something for everyone
The 23rd Tour de Shunk charity bicycle ride will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 starting at 8:30 a.m. This year the day will include multiple course options on both pavement and dirt.
For the road rides, the Century+ (107 miles) will begin at 8:30 a.m., the 73 miler will begin at 9:30 a.m., the Half-Shunk (53 miles) will begin at 10 a.m., and the Taste of the Tour (25 miles) will begin at 11 a.m.
For the dirt and gravel rides, there will be a 74 miler starting at 9 a.m., a 51 miler starting at 9:30 a.m., and two 10-mile gravel intros — one for youth and one for adults — starting at 11 a.m.
Tour de Shunk dates back to 1998, when it was conceived “to share the beauty and challenges of bike-riding in the area while also raising funds for local non-profit agencies,” according to event organizers.
The ride starts and ends at Rocky’s Bike Shop in Monroeton, and will be followed by a spaghetti dinner for all participants. This year’s proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, headquartered in Towanda.
According to organizers, the 100 mile ride was once voted as the “Most Challenging Century Ride.” It has since grown to bring about 150 riders to the area from both near and far.
The event is not a race, but some participants choose to push themselves and try to finish as fast as they can or beat their previous record. Some can finish in about five hours, but most riders take closer to eight hours. There will be a lunch stop for Century riders in Dushore at the Railroad Station.
To register online, visit BikeReg.com. Registration costs $50 and deadlines on Sept. 16. For more info, email tourdeshunk@gmail.com or call Rocky’s Bike Shop at (570) 265-9208.
Organizers of the 23rd Annual Tour de Shunk expressed thanks for their sponsors, which include The Colgan Foundation, Sayre Walmart, The Rod Hilbert Memorial Scholarship, Schoonover Plumbing & Heating, Evans Roofing, Lewis Lumber Products, Pivot Health Solutions, Robson Forensic, Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative, Dailey Family Dental Care, Bluestone Brewery, Bishop’s Fulltime Portables, Dandy Markets, C. Dooley Distributors, and Rocky’s Bicycle Shop.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.