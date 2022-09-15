23rd Annual Tour de Shunk adds new course options

In this file photo from 2019, two riders make their way up an incline during the 21st Annual Tour de Shunk.

 Review File Photo

Tour de Shunk charity ride offers something for everyone

The 23rd Tour de Shunk charity bicycle ride will take place Sunday, Sept. 18 starting at 8:30 a.m. This year the day will include multiple course options on both pavement and dirt.