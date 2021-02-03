24-year-old killed in Granville crash

GRANVILLE – A Canton man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle last week.
Mitchel R. Smith, 24, of Canton lost his life in a car crash on Route 514, east of Evans Road in Granville Township on Monday, Jan. 25, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The crash occurred around 8:16 p.m. when Smith was driving a 2002 Volkswagen GTI west on 514 and lost control of the vehicle. Police said the Volkswagen went off the side of the road and began to roll. Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car through the driver’s side window before the vehicle came to rest on top of him.
The crash was one of three fatal vehicle crashes in Bradford County that took place between Jan. 20 and Jan. 25.
