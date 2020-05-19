WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Area School District is proposing a $25,275,648 spending plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approved for public inspection by the school board last week, Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri said many unknowns from the state and federal budgets continue to add challenges to the budgeting process, along with the costs associated to fund outside cyber schools for students from within the district’s borders that attend them.
“We are hopeful that the legislators maintain at least what the governor has proposed as dollars associated with the Basic Education Fund and Special Education Fund as that is the largest state revenue source for our district,” he added.
The biggest project for the upcoming school year will be the heating system conversion from biomass burners to natural gas, which is expected to take place this summer, as well as a security video camera project that will go out for bid in the near future.
“The primary goal with every budget is a balanced approach that I refer to as Dual Loyalty. We work hard to provide the resources necessary to educate students in a 21st-century world, provide them with career exposure and college preparedness, provide students and families with mental health services, and extra-curricular opportunities for students that foster enhanced levels of engagement while balancing those needs with fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers,” Bottiglieri said. “However, the numerous unfunded mandates that continue to be a driving factor in school business operations make this balance increasingly more difficult.”
The Wyalusing School Board will vote on the proposed final budget next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.