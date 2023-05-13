2nd Annual Susquehanna Solstice Fest to feature wide range of musicians

ASYLUM – The 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Fest is returning Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18. This six day event will include painting, live musical acts, dance, environmental lectures, river painting trips, and more.
The musical acts are plentiful this year with the appearances of many, talented artists, both local and regional.
Clarence Spady is coming back with his band, which includes Marko Marcinko on drums, John Ventre on bass and Scott Brown on keys. According to a press release from SSSF, anyone who saw Spady in 2022 “came away impressed and knew that they were hearing a true artist and an authentic expression of American blues.”
Performing in what the festival is dubbing “The Guitar Virtuoso Special,” Spady will be accompanied by Erin Mclelland and Little Toby Walker. Spady and his band will be the headliners for Friday night, June 16 starting at 8 p.m.
Bluestone Revival — a duo composed of Dan Fassett and Joe Tewksberry of Meshoppen, Pa. — will take the stage on Friday at noon. Both Fassett and Tewksberry are accomplished multi-instrumentalists, and their music with tales and stories about their Northeast Pennsylvania heritage. Their set consists of a potpourri of Americana-influenced songs, including originals inspired by the beauty and history of the Susquehanna River and Endless Mountains region. They’ll be performing the Friday of the festival at noon.
Don Shappelle returns this year with his band, The Pickups. He has made writing and performing songs that are odes to the Susquehanna River his raison d’etre, with the mission of drawing awareness to the beauty of the river and the added goal of trying to keep it that way for future generations. The Pickups will be playing Friday at 2 p.m.
Little Toby Walker, dubbed the “finger-picking blues guitar wizard” according to a press release from SSSF, will be performing Friday night starting at 4:30 p.m. He is the first of three acts kicking off the virtuoso special.
“He’s a one-man act who captivates and enthralls with his finger picking skill, great audience rapport and impassioned singing,” reports SSSF.
Erin Mclelland will come to SSSF with one of the masters of the jazz bass — Tony Marino of Scranton. The combo will be playing straight-ahead jazz, with their selection geared for dancers. However, there will be a few funky dance tunes added for spice. Mclelland and his band will play on Friday night, June 16 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Headlining Saturday night’s show will be violinist Mark Woodyatt of Dunmore, Pa. He will be playing with his band, The Jazz Assassins, at 8:45 p.m. Woodyatt is known in the northeast, having many years-worth of events under his belt, including the COTA Jazz Fest and the Deerhead Inn in Delaware Water Gap, Pa. Woodyatt has also appeared on more than 100 recordings, most recently with The Kerry Kenny Band on their album, “Pinning Time.”
Zingology is a gypsy swing combo from Ithaca, N.Y. They’ve been playing in various iterations in the Finger Lakes and northern Pa. for about 10 years. Their focus is on the music of Django Reinhardt, the Belgian guitarist who played mostly in Paris — but throughout Europe and the US too — in the 1930’s and 40’s. They’ll be performing Saturday night starting at 5 p.m.
The Pelotones will be featured on Saturday in the late afternoon, as part of the “Swing-Sation Saturday.” This will feature three swing bands in a row for listening and dancing. Founder and primary composer Wayne Gottlieb formed the Pelotones after jamming and taking informal instruction for several years with the goal of writing his own music. He has also appeared on both of Zingology’s CDs. The Pelotones are set to play at 6:45 p.m. Saturday night.
Award winning songwriter and 25-year veteran of the international Folk Circuit Joe Jencks, the only non-local act hailing from DeKalb, Ill., is headlining Sunday. Jencks performs Celtic- and Irish-infused original songs, and has won awards presented by Folk Alliance International and Sirius XM Radio. Jencks will be performing Sunday afternoon at 2:45 p.m.
For tickets and other info about the SSSF, contact The Bradford County Regional Arts Council at 601 Main St., Towanda, PA, (570) 268-2787, or elaine@bcrac.org. Tickets can be purchased on the website www.susquehanna.com at a discounted rate until June 1.
