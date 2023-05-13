2nd Annual Susquehanna Solstice Fest to feature wide range of musicians

Clarence Spady is coming back with his band, which includes Marko Marcinko on drums, John Ventre on bass and Scott Brown on keys.

 Photo Provided

ASYLUM – The 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Fest is returning Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18. This six day event will include painting, live musical acts, dance, environmental lectures, river painting trips, and more.

The musical acts are plentiful this year with the appearances of many, talented artists, both local and regional.