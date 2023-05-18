2nd Annual Susquehanna Summer Solstice Fest promotes art craftsmanship, health

ASYLUM – The 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Fest is returning Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18. This six-day event will include painting, live musical acts, dance, environmental lectures, river painting trips, and more.
From painting on the river, woodworking, dancing, and everything in-between, the SSSF plans to feature a wide array of artists, speakers, and craftsman, who will provide entertainment for all.
To kick off the second annual Susquehanna Summer Solstice Fest, the week-long event will have presentations by the founder and artistic director, Brian Keeler, and the juror for the plein air event, Rob Evans. This will take place on Tuesday, June 13 at 5 p.m. in the T/W Community Room in the WCC Building on Main Street, Wyalusing. The public, participating artists and supporters of the fest are invited to come.
Brian Keeler, an artist from Wyalusing who has maintained tenure of an art studio and gallery there, will begin the evening with a powerpoint slide presentation. Keeler will discuss the inception of the SSSF, which was conceived to meld the artistic with the historical and environmental. Keeler will discuss his own work as well as his father’s — William W. Keeler — paintings. Both artists documented the historical architecture of their native and surrounding landscapes.
Keeler will illustrate these connections of art and environment by making comparisons to 19th-century American painter and founder of the Hudson River School, Thomas Cole.
Keeler is the author of two books on his own painting: “Dramatic Color in the Landscape,” which came out in 2013, and his most recent book “Light on the Figure — Aspects of Painting People,” which was published in 2022 by North Star Art Press. Keeler also compiled a book on his father’s art, which accompanied a show at the Everhart Museum in 2004.
Rob Evans, a native of Wrightsville, Pa., will be the juror for this year’s SSSF plein air event, with the final exhibit and awards occurring on Sunday, June 18 at the new gallery in the pavilion at French Azilum.
Evans has spent a large amount of his career painting the southern sections of the Susquehanna or curating major museum exhibits about the river, which also included beautiful documentary catalogs. Evans studied at Syracuse University under Jerome Wiktkin, a well-known figurative painter. Evans graduated from SU in 1981.
Kim Jayne, director and owner of Whipple Performing Arts Center in Tunkhannock, Pa., will be teaching a form of ballet called The Cecchitti Method — a style of ballet popularized by Maestro Enrico Cecchetti in the mid and late 1800s and early 1900s — along with several of her students.
Requiring rigorous training and attention to body mechanics, the focus of The Cecchitti Method is on graceful, coordinated, unfolding movements, and subtle directions of the body and head.
Jayne’s presentation will take place from 1:30 — 2 p.m. Friday, June 16 at the French Azilum historic site.
The festival’s artistic director Brian Keeler, who is also a swing dance instructor, will lead an intro to Balboa Swing at the historic site on Friday from 3:30 — 4 p.m.
The Balboa style of swing was popularized in the 1930s in southern California, featuring a lot of tight, close movement and exciting footwork.
Deborah Courville, who taught a dance class last year at SSSF, is also set to return with students to share the Regency style of dance.
Regency Dance — popularized in Jane Austen film adaptations — is a form of structured group dance that grew out of both court dances and folk dances as early as the first decade of the 1600s. It combines various patterns and steps to create both simple and intricate dances.
There will be a short demo, followed by a chance for the audience to join in. No experience is necessary and no partner is required.
Courville’s presentation will be held Saturday, June 17 from 2:30 — 3 p.m., also at the FA historic site.
Todd Snover, of Wyalusing, Pa., will be demonstrating his skills as a creator of custom fiddles during this year’s festival on Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17. Snover will be set up with his woodworking tools near the pavilion art gallery in French Azilum.
Originally from Chenango Forks, N.Y., Snover studied at the Violin Making School of America in Salt Lake City, Utah after a stint in the US Air Force serving in Vietnam.
While attending at the violin making school, he apprenticed under the founder of the school Peter Paul Prier. Later, he studied with Earl Wakeman in Hillcrest, N.Y., Jehile Kerhuff in Lawton, Pa. and Phillip Injeian. Snover’s own playing is centered on old-timey, Scots-Irish and Apalachin styles.
Jan Lokuta, a retired lawyer, historian, and art collector from Dupont, Pa., will be back for his second year at the Susquehanna Summer Solstice Fest, but with a new environmental talk and a new children’s art mural on Saturday.
Lokuta’s first talk will be on Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. in the new gallery in the pavilion at French Azilum as part of the “meet and greet” exhibit for the plein air artists.
The meet and greet itself will begin at 5 p.m., with music by the Doug Smith Jazz Combo.
Lokuta’s talks will meld the artistic works of John James Audubon along with the photographic works of Harold and Richard Pough. He will also show the continued relevance of the work of Rachel Carson, the author of “The Sea Around Us” and “Silent Spring.”
The children’s mural project, under Lokuta’s tutelage, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at French Azilum and will be appropriate for ages 6 to 14. This will be followed by a talk by Lokuta in the afternoon, taking place either at the pavilion gallery, or in the nearby cabin at 3 p.m., along with a river walk later on to look at the eagle’s nest and other wildlife.
Victoria Switzer returns for her second year at the festival to share her experiences in environmental advocacy. Switzer is also an artist — a painter of landscapes and moonscapes — reflecting her reverence for the earth.
Last year, Switzer presented a slideshow on her mission of confronting the abuses to the land by the gas companies in her home town of Dimmock, Pa. She’s had a long involvement, and her work has been reflected in two best-selling books by authors of national renown — namely, Seamus McGraw in his book “The End of Country” and in Tom Wilbur’s book “Under the Surface.”
Switzer’s art was initially inspired by an obscure artist who lived in Germany during WWII, Katharina Heise. Heise’s art was banned and oppressed by the Nazis as degenerate. Switzer found common cause with Heise, as she related in a profound way to another creative person who was battling an oppressor.
Switzer will present on Saturday, June 17 at 12:30 p.m. on the labyrinth stage in French Azilum.
For tickets and more information regarding the SSSF, contact The Bradford County Regional Arts Council at 601 Main St, Towanda, PA 18848, by calling (570) 268-2787, or emailing elaine@bcrac.org. Tickets are also available online at www.susquehannasolsticefest.com.
