2nd Annual Susquehanna Summer Solstice Fest promotes art craftsmanship, health

The 2nd Annual Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival will once again feature a plein air painting event, in which local and regional artists will paint in an open, outdoor environment. Pictured is Stacy Kelley of Hughesville, Pa. during the 2022 event at the French Azilum Historic Site.

 Review File Photo

ASYLUM – The 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Fest is returning Tuesday, June 13 to Sunday, June 18. This six-day event will include painting, live musical acts, dance, environmental lectures, river painting trips, and more.

From painting on the river, woodworking, dancing, and everything in-between, the SSSF plans to feature a wide array of artists, speakers, and craftsman, who will provide entertainment for all.