3 key takeaways from Spotlight PA's investigation of how a local government nearly collapsed after hiring Tamir Rice's killer

Tioga elected officials’ decision to hire Timothy Loehmann — who shot and killed Tamir Rice in 2014 — as the borough’s sole police officer followed a long line of troubling actions taken by its leaders.

A five-month investigation by Spotlight PA detailed how the government of Tioga, a tiny borough in northern Pennsylvania, nearly collapsed after hiring Timothy Loehmann, the police officer who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland in 2014.