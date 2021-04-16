32 vaccinated at VA COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Towanda on Thursday

TOWANDA — More than two dozen veterans and individuals close to them were vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines at the Towanda American Legion on Thursday.
The veteran’s vaccination clinic in Bradford County marked the Wilkes-Barre branch of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ first vaccination clinic outside of the VA’s medical center.
Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center Executive Assistant to the Director William Klaips stated that the VA administered COVID-19 vaccines to 32 people during the Thursday clinic.
Klaips explained that as well as veterans, their spouses, caregivers and widows were eligible to receive the vaccination, according to the SAVE LIVES Act that was approved by federal legislature at the end of March.
“It really increases the effect that the VA can have in the community with vaccinations,” Klaips said of the ability to vaccinate veteran’s immediate family members. “By vaccinating the household, you’re increasing the level of protection.”
Klaips stated that the Wilkes-Barre VA “has been very fortunate in (their) allocation of vaccines” and wanted to administer as many doses as possible, so he reached out to Bradford County Veterans Affairs Director Pete Miller in hopes of “(lessing) the burden on the veteran population” by bringing a vaccination clinic to Bradford County, therefore reducing the need for local veterans to travel to VA facilities.
“Anything we can do for the veterans of Bradford County, we’re going to do,” Miller said.
The VA was hit with a roadblock when the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine they intended to administer at the Bradford County vaccination clinic was “paused” by the United States Centers of Disease Control less than a week before the clinic due to multiple individuals who had received in across the national reporting blood clots.
Klaips said even in the face of the last minute change, the VA saw a relatively “smooth transition” as they moved forward with plans for the vaccination clinic but administered the Moderna COVID-19 instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
After making the switch to the Moderna vaccine, Klaips stated that the VA called each person registered to receive the vaccine and while approximately 15% of individuals cancelled their appointments at the Bradford County clinic, “the majority” kept their appointments.
Klaips stated that as the Moderna vaccination requires two doses, staff from the Wilkes-Barre VA will return to Towanda on May 13 to administer the second dose of Moderna COVID-19 to those who received the vaccination at the Thursday clinic.
