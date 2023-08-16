35th Riverfest to kick off in Towanda

Towanda police officer Ryan Edsell tried to sink fellow officer Bryan Bellows in the “Dunk-a-Cop” dunk booth during the 2022 Towanda Riverfest.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — A Towanda tradition returns Thursday, Aug. 17, as Merrill Parkway will be filled with vendors and carnival rides for opening night of the 35th Riverfest.

The carnival ride provider is new this year, as organizing committee members weren’t fully satisfied with last year’s provider, Houghton Enterprises of Cochranville, Pa.

