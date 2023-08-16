35th Riverfest to kick off in Towanda

TOWANDA — A Towanda tradition returns Thursday, Aug. 17, as Merrill Parkway will be filled with vendors and carnival rides for opening night of the 35th Riverfest.
The carnival ride provider is new this year, as organizing committee members weren’t fully satisfied with last year’s provider, Houghton Enterprises of Cochranville, Pa.
“Everybody was complaining because it was so much money,” said Stacy Schoonover, member of the Riverfest committee. “It went from like $8 wristbands to $25.”
This year, committee members are excited to try out Huey’s Amusements, based out of Muir, Pa., who they believe will be much more affordable for attendees.
The need for a new carnival came in 2022 after the retirement of longtime provider Nonweiler Amusements Midway of Lehighton, Pa.
Committee member Alisha Reider noted that there will also be some new food and craft vendors at this year’s event. The additions are partly due to the committee changing their pricing scale for vendors, making it more affordable for crafters and non-profits.
“Craft vendors are typically local (and) they don’t make as much as the food vendors are making,” said Reider. “We’re just trying to (answer) how can we get more businesses involved without breaking their bank.”
Retuning for a second year is the popular dunking booth, which will once again contain local law enforcement from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.
“So if anyone wants to dunk one of our cops, that’s the time,” said Schoonover.
When asked her favorite part of Riverfest, Schoonover said “I like seeing the little kids.”
The other committee members agreed.
“I love watching the excitement on the kids,” said Kim Benjamin.
“That’s why we do this, it’s for the kids” said Reider. “I mean, you have the rides, the atmosphere, the food. You have the vendors who sell fun toys.”
Committee members also agreed that their sponsors play a large role in the success of the event.
“They’re why we can offer what we offer,” said Reider.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
Thursday, Aug. 17
- 5:45 p.m. – Opening ceremonies (main stage)
- 6 p.m. – Towanda High School Band/K-Dettes perform (main stage)
- 6 p.m. – Midway opens — Huey’s Amusements
- 6 p.m. – Bingo sponsored by CBCCC
- 6 p.m. – Open karaoke (karaoke tent)
- 7 p.m. – Haines Elliott perform (truck stage)
Friday, Aug. 18
- 6 p.m. – Midway opens — Huey’s Amusements
- 6 p.m. – The Edge Martial Arts (main stage)
- 6 p.m. – Bingo sponsored by CBCCC
- 7 p.m. – Karaoke contest (karaoke tent); sign ups start at 6 p.m.
- 7 p.m. – Diana & The Crew (truck stage)
Saturday, Aug. 19
- 7:30 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk registration (Park Street/Merrill Parkway)
- 8:30 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk starts (Park Street/Merrill Parkway)
- 10 a.m. – Zumba (main stage)
- 10 a.m. – Kids fun run (Park Street/Merrill Parkway)
- 11 a.m. – Kids fun run award presentation (main stage)
- 11 a.m. – Big Wheels Drag Race registration (one hour registration – main stage)
- 11 a.m. – Cornhole tournament in the courthouse parking lot sponsored by Towanda Iron & Metal
- 12 p.m. – Kevin Doupe performs (truck stage)
- 12 p.m. – Big Wheel Drag Race Tournament (Park Street/Merrill Parkway)
- 1 p.m. – The Hill Speedway Race Car Show (courthouse parking lot)
- 1 p.m. – Midway opens — Huey’s Amusements
- 2 p.m. – Jacob Gilpin performs (main stage)
- 2 p.m. – Dunk-A-Cop (dunking booth); take a chance trying to dunk some of the Towanda Borough police officers
- 3 p.m. – Bingo sponsored by CBCCC
- 4 p.m. – Electric Sonshine performs (truck stage)
- 6 p.m. – Nate The Great (main stage)
- 7 p.m. – Twisted Years performs (truck stage)
- 9:30 p.m. – Fireworks show: “Fire Over Water”
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.
