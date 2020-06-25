The Sayre Borough William S. Pierce Summer Concert Series continued for its 35th year with a performance from Southern Tier Brass to a crowd of more than 100 people at Howard Elmer Park on Wednesday evening. Southern Tier Brass, a group of six musicians who perform concerts in parks, churches and other venues all over the Southern Tier, played a wide range of music on the warm summer evening.
35th year of William S. Pierce Sayre Summer Concert Series continues
