36 Bradford County firefighters attend Bucks Basic Fire Academy

TOWANDA — Many Bradford County firefighters are currently attending a program to enhance their lifesaving skills as first responders.
There are 36 students from local fire departments in Bradford County that are participating in the Spring 2023 Bradford County Bucks Basic Program class. The course started on Sunday, Jan. 22 and will conclude on May 14.
“These men and women will embark on a multi-month journey consisting of well over 100 hours of training to become ProBoard certified interior firefighters, HazMat Operations level responders, First Aid/CPR trained and so much more,” according to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety.
The course is open to members of a local fire department, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. He noted that there is already a waiting list for the next course. Local participants are from the fire departments of Athens Borough, Leraysville-Pike, Monroe Hose, Ridgebury, Sayre, Ulster-Sheshequin, Windham, Wyalusing Valley, Franklindale, Athens Township and North Towanda.
Students will receive ProBoard certification, or National Certification in Firefighter 1, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Hazardous Materials Operations.
“The course will provide the community with well-trained firefighters to assist in times of emergency, credentialed to national standards for basic fire suppression, control and rescue in the event of a fire,” Rosenheck said.
Students will learn interior and exterior firefighting and the basics of handling hazardous materials, he stated. Other topics will include building construction, fire dynamics, ground ladders, hazardous materials identification and containment, ventilation and forcible entry, search and rescue, fire hoses and streams, fire suppression and control, basic first aid and CPR.
Attendees will learn to manage incidents involving basic hazardous materials such as fuel spills, Rosenheck added. Regular written and practical exams will be completed in the course that features zoom-based and classroom trainings, as well as hands-on training at the Bradford County Fire Training center. When the course concludes, a live burn will be held at the training tower.
Bucks County Community College offers the course to emergency responders in Pennsylvania. The college educates attendees in “the fields of public safety operation and management, public safety professional certification, emergency management and industrial safety,” according to its website.
BCCC is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications (ProBoard) and the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Instructors are certified from the Pennsylvania State Fire Academy.
“Bucks County Community College takes great pride in our role to train the emergency responders of Pennsylvania by providing them with an opportunity to receive quality education regionally throughout the Commonwealth, as well as, on-site at Fire Stations,” the website adds.
Bradford County is facilitating the course for the second year after the first one was well-received. Beforehand, training was conducted in a module program that took a few weeks at a time, according to Rosenheck. He stated that the former program had its benefits, but also featured limitations such as a longer schedule and travel issues when it came to skills testing and practice.
“The community should identify the commitment of the students and their departments to provide better service to their local communities,” he said. “The creation of the Bradford County Fire Training tower has significantly improved our abilities to host training, as firefighters previously had to travel to complete the live burn component of the class.”
For more information on the program, go online at https://www.bucks.edu/publicsafety/training/.
