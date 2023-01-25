36 Bradford County firefighters attend Bucks Basic Fire Academy

There were 36 Bradford County first responders in attendance for the Bucks Basic Fire Academy course at the Bradford County Public Safety Center. The course started on Sunday, Jan. 22 and will conclude on May 14.

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA — Many Bradford County firefighters are currently attending a program to enhance their lifesaving skills as first responders.

There are 36 students from local fire departments in Bradford County that are participating in the Spring 2023 Bradford County Bucks Basic Program class. The course started on Sunday, Jan. 22 and will conclude on May 14.

