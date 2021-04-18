398 new cases of COVID-19, 9,533 people fully vaccinated in Bradford County

Bradford County has seen an increase of 398 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the last two weeks, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The DOH shows that Bradford County has had 4,453 positive cases of COVID-19 reported since the beginning of the pandemic with 398 recorded in the last two weeks and 198 cases logged within the last week.
Currently, Bradford County also has 918 probable cases of COVID-19, with 45 of those cases recorded in the last two weeks and 74 reported in the last week.
Eighty six individuals within the county have died from causes related to COVID-19, according to the DOH, two which have been reported since April 3 and one which has been reported since April 10.
Eight long term care facilities have had individuals with positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The DOH has reported 320 residents in long term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March, with three of those positive cases logged in the last two weeks, one of those logged in the last week. Eighty one cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in long term care facility residents, one reported in the last two weeks.
According to the DOH, 33 residents of long term care facilities have died due to COVID-19 related causes, the last being reported on February 24.
Bradford County currently has a 15.9% PCR percent positivity, with an average daily hospitalization difference of plus 5.5, an average daily difference of hospital patients on ventilators of plus .3%, and a percentage of emergency room visits “due to COVID-19 like illness” of 1.7%, according to the DOH.
DOH reports show that cases of positive COVID-19 in Bradford County have decreased by 12 in the last seven days.
As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has expanded across Pennsylvania, the DOH has recorded that 9,533 individuals in Bradford County have been fully vaccinated and 5,058 individuals have received partial COVID-19 vaccines.
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has urged older adults wishing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to contact their local Area Agency on Aging for help scheduling an appointment.
“Even though the Department of Health recently ramped up its timetable for all Pennsylvanians 16 and older to receive vaccinations, we continue to focus on our mission to get older adults their vaccines with AAAs assisting seniors as much as possible with navigating the vaccination process,” a press release published by the DOA on Thursday quoted Secretary of Aging Robert Torres stating. “While we’ve seen real progress in getting older adults the vaccines they need, more older adults need assistance.”
The DOA also announced that the AAA may be able to assist with arranging transportation for older adults seeking vaccinations.
Individuals in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna or Tioga County interested in receiving help from the AAA can contact them at 570-265-6121.
