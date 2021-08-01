TROY TOWNSHIP — The week of the Troy Fair displayed the return of 4-H and their animals shows as organizers, participants and spectators were happy that a core part of the fair was continuing.
Bradford County 4-H Educator Amanda Lavender said that despite some early speed bumps, the week went well as exhibitors and spectators were happy that the fair was back.
On Monday, 4-H presented their swine show and market animal shows that consisted of market beef, breeding beef, market lambs and goats.
Multiple shows throughout the week consisted of the youth dairy show on Tuesday, the livestock sale on Wednesday and the breeding sheep show on Thursday.
Friday saw the return of the breeding and dairy goats show, which Lavender said had a good turnout.
For the last day of the fair, 4-H displayed poultry and rabbits to fairgoers on Saturday.
Lavender said Saturday marked the end of her busiest fair week yet.
“It felt like we went form 0 to 60 suddenly, but it was great to see the kids,” she said. “They put more work in then usual because they had to get back into the swing of things.”
4-H participants didn’t meet with club leaders a lot due to the pandemic, so they put more work in at home, according to Lavender.
“They were still excited to participate,” she said. “It was also good to see the support from the community.”
While fair week highlights 4-H’s market and livestock animals, Lavender said that projects involving sowing, rocketry and gardening are just a few crafts that 4-H can help kids with.
“The kids here can really do anything that they want,” she said. “4-H has something for everyone.”
