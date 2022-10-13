4 maps show where Pa. governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro are getting big cash

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (left) and Attorney General Josh Shapiro (right)

 Philadelphia Inquirer Photographers/THOMAS HENGGE, STEVEN M. FALK
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

HARRISBURG — Tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state donors and political action committees have poured into Pennsylvania to influence the outcome of the critical race for governor, much of it in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, a new Spotlight PA analysis shows.