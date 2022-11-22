4 things to know about State College’s new police complaint process

State College’s new civilian complaint process, scheduled to go live in January, was prompted by outrage following the March 2019 police killing of Osaze Osagie.

 Centre Daily Times/Abby Drey
STATE COLLEGE — On March 20, 2019, a State College police officer shot and killed Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man experiencing a mental health crisis.