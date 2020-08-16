40&8’s nursing scholarship program marks 25 years

TOWANDA – It was their silver anniversary of presenting gold.
The local unit of the 40&8, Voiture 549 met recently at Towanda American Legion Post 42 for its annual nurses’ scholarship banquet. For the 25th year, the military organization awarded scholarships to support local nursing students in their studies.
The 40&8 is a national organization of veterans, reservists and active-duty personnel supporting projects to help their communities. Locally, Voiture 549 focuses largely on nurses’ training, raising money through its can and bottle collections, as well as monetary donations.
“We continue to serve our country here tonight by contributing to the mission of nurses’ training,” Pat Zeidner explained at the program Wednesday night. Zeidner is a 40&8 member and director of the nurses’ training program in this chapter.
This year, it presented scholarships of $750 apiece to four local students: Larisa Terry of Towanda, a senior at Mansfield University; Nicole Benditt of Monroeton, a junior at Mansfield; Lauren Chase of Dushore, a junior at Marywood University; and Rachel Blanchard of Towanda, a junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Over the last quarter-century, the group has awarded almost $100,000, Zeidner reported.
The evening included a dinner provided by the Legion, remarks by 40&8 members explaining the organization, a talk by special guest Brian Zeidner, and presentation of the scholarships.
According to its brochure, the 40&8’s full name is “La Societe des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux.” It is “an independent fraternal organization of veterans … established in 1920 by members of the American Legion as a fun and honor society.” The “founders based the organization on their military experiences in World War I France. The box car of the French railways, which carried 40 men (‘quarante hommes”) or eight horses (‘huit chevaux’) to the front is the symbol of our organization. Titles and functions are in French.” Members are “voyageurs” and local chapters are “voitures.”
The national organization supports a number of projects, including a child welfare program, leprosy and tuberculosis research, youth sports, Americanism youth programs, a POW/MIA program, and volunteering at veterans’ medical facilities and providing medical equipment.
“It’s a lot of work that goes into it,” Pat Zeidner admitted of their can and bottle collections.
“Oh, wow!” committee member Murray O’Donnell said later, when asked the amount collected over the years. “Oodles and oodles of them!” Some people have even collected and hauled cans or bottles home from Florida. “That’s how dedicated they are!” he said.
The group appreciates the support. “Every penny counts!” he said.
The program Wednesday was called a “promenade,” or a meeting to celebrate raising money for the nurses’ program, Zeidner explained.
“Welcome to our promenade!” committee member and Legion Post Commander Reggie Douglas said, greeting the guests.
Because Voiture 549 has no physical building, it meets at the Legion posts in Mildred, Dushore, Wyalusing, Black Walnut and Towanda.
After dinner, Bruce Zeidner, who is Pat’s husband, shared a brief address. An eight-year veteran of the United States Air Force, he attained the rank of staff sergeant. In his remarks he urged the audience to adopt a simple but worthwhile habit: writing thank-you notes.
“My mother had some non-negotiables,” he remembered. One was writing thank-yous. Whenever he received birthday or Christmas gifts, souvenirs, money or his graduation gifts – before he could use or spend them – she insisted he write the notes.
Today, he believes note-writing helps a person with “M.E.D.,” or “maintaining,” “establishing” and “developing.”
First, he or she maintains an attitude of appreciation, and he also establishes respect for the sacrifices of others, such as money or time.
He also develops personal credibility. “Professionalism can be evidenced by your personal character,” which shows up by writing a note, he stated.
He believes his mother’s rule pointed him to becoming “an appreciative, respectful, credible person.”
“Thanks, Mom!” he said.
Pat Zeidner, Douglas and fellow committee member Murray O’Donnell introduced students and presented the checks, along with pins and roses.
“We wish you a safe and good college year as you continue to become nurses,” Pat Zeidner concluded.
Anyone wishing to donate redeemable cans or bottles to the 40&8 nursing scholarship project may drop them off anytime at the shed behind Towanda American Legion Post 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.