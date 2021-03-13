40 Canton Area School District employees to be vaccinated Monday

CANTON — Approximately 40 Canton staff members and contractors are scheduled to receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at North Penn-Mansfield High School on Monday, according to Canton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs.
Briggs stated that the district is “very appreciative” to be part of the vaccination roll out targeted for educators offered through a partnership of Governor Tom Wolf’s office, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pennsylvania Department of Education, National Guard and others.
While thankful for the opportunity for local school employees to be vaccinated, Briggs said the vaccination roll out was far from smooth.
Briggs stated that he has dedicated many hours to navigating the roll out plan over the last few weeks and that the registration link for Monday’s vaccination clinic was not sent to the district until around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, all vaccination appointments were full, leaving any other Canton employees to seek alternative sites if they wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, according to Briggs.
“It has been everything but organized. We continue to work together, we continue to try to collaborate,” Briggs commented. “While I think the intent was great and I support the Governor’s initiative, there was much room for improvement in terms of the implementation of this plan.”
Briggs congratulated Canton’s students, staff and families for their Perseverance throughout the pandemic, relaying that as of “a few weeks ago” the warriors were one of only 38% of school districts that remained offering full time in-person instruction.
Briggs informed that the Department of Education changed recommendations this week and started advising school districts in areas with low COVID-19 transmission to consider returning all students to in person instruction and areas with moderate transmission to pursue a hybrid blended learning model, while suggesting schools in areas with substantial transmission of the virus to continue a fully remote learning model.
School districts were permitted to make instructional decisions based on localized factors like population and ability to follow COVID-19 precautions however, according to Briggs.
The Superintendent said that other than a few planned closures “and a few causes of COVID” the district has provided in-person education throughout the entire year as the county and the world has dealt with the pandemic.
“Us working together allows this to occur so I want to commend my staff, students, the community … everybody has worked together,” Briggs stated, adding that the warrior’s continued handling of the pandemic is what he and the Canton administrative team consider “as successful as it can be during this pandemic.”
