40 Troy students recognized with United Nations Association community service awards

As graduation approaches and many community members are rallying to support 2020 seniors, 40 Troy Trojans have been recognized nationally for their own work helping local communities.
The United Nations Association of the USA and InnerView have honored the 40 Troy students during the 2nd Annual National Community Service Awards which “has been designed to connect student community service activities and commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (such as ending poverty and hunger, creating clean water accessibility for all and the like) to transform our world.”
A press release published by the United Nations Association of the USA announced that the student award winners from Troy delivered the most impact for Sustainable Development Goal number three, Good Health & Well-Being.
“Youth efforts and voices are essential to achieve the SDGs. These awards allow us to share our appreciation for youth leaders who have invested talent and effort in the causes they care about,” the press release quoted Rachel Bowen Pittman, executive director of United Nations Association of the USA saying. “With a decade remaining to deliver on the SDGs, we are thrilled that these students will be entering the workforce with meaningful community engagement skills and socially aware experiences. We are encouraged that educators are including community service and cultural engagement in the educational experience of their students.”
The release noted that in the last 10 months thousands of students have devoted more than 557,000 community service hours to causes and community needs, even using innovative new ways to serve as the COVID-19 outbreak forced changes across the country.
“The close of this school year will be a moment in time never forgotten by current students. Every aspect of life has been affected by COVID-19, and there has never been a better personal understanding of the connectedness between people, local, and global challenges,” CEO of Inner View Technologies Kristine Sturgeon was quoted stating. “We are delighted to amplify and honor the incredible work of students who are changing the world, one action at a time. In the last few months we have seen students transition their passions for causes to safe remote pathways including virtual tutoring, organizing local food collections, recording music performances for senior centers, digital connections to advocate for voter registration, unique appreciation for health care heroes and so much more.”
The United Nations Association of the USA and InnerView’s press release stated that the community service program recognizes a three tier award program of student achievement including a merit award for 20 hours of service, honor award for 40 hours of service and ambassador award for 100 hours of service over the last school year.
The program also aims to aid students in developing “a digital service resume for use in job and college applications to demonstrate personal commitment, 21st century skills, and key areas of interest.”
Troy Jr./Sr. High School honor award recipients include Madisyn Baxter, Jacob Case, Olivia Demas, Autumn Dixon, Madeline Getola, Morgan Graybill, John Landis, Abigail Lewis, Sophia Oliver, Ciara Pine, Sheldon Seymour and Owen Williams.
Troy Jr./Sr. High School merit award winners include Duane Ainey, Ethan Allen, Seth Anderson, Allison Beers, Sadie Beers, Caleb Binford, Olivia Call, Matthew Davison, Anna Ensminger, Hope Houseknecht, Kendal Jenkins, Alexander Johnson, Ryder Lathrop, Anna Lewis, Emma Mack, Mallori Morse, Alexis Ostrander, Devyn Parks, Anne Rosanelli, Savannah Sakosky, Sadie Shedden, Sophie Shedden, Riley Sheppard, Vanessa Thomas, Mya Thuotte, Macy Vroman, Cora Weldy and Nicholas Williams.
