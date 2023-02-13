5 ways Pa.’s marijuana laws could change in 2023

The Pennsylvania legislature is considering everything from expanding who can get medical marijuana to full legalization.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/ELIZABETH ROBERTSON
HARRISBURG — As the legislative session picks up, Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a host of changes to the state’s cannabis laws that would expand who is eligible for a medical marijuana card and increase protections against DUI charges for patients, among other proposals.

New York and New Jersey allow adults 21 and over to use marijuana. In the fall, Maryland voters approved adult-use legalization with a ballot question and now lawmakers are rolling out planned changes.