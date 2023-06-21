NEW ALBANY — The VFW Post 384 will host its 50th Annual Running of the Turtles on Sunday, July 9 at 1164 Dibble Rd., New Albany. The event’s registration begins at 11 a.m. for kids with turtles, while the races start at 1 p.m.
There will be five heats of three races each. The races consist of a large circle drawn to make a path for the kids. A smaller circle is made for the start line, while a small circle is created where “Father Turtle” and referees stand near the finish line.
Winners of the first three places will receive a prize. At the end of the races, tickets will have been entered in age groups for each child entering with a turtle. Those tickets will then be drawn to win an age appropriate bicycle furnished by a member. Individuals must be present to win.
Child participants must be 12 or under and must have a turtle that will be returned to the wild. Organizers strongly suggested that participants bring a turtle because extras are not always available.
Various rules will be enforced during the festivities. No snappers or baby turtles are allowed at the races. Turtles are not to be painted, although organizers do use China pens for safety. No running is allowed on the race course and children cannot enter the race ring until three winners are called.
This is a kids-only event and no adults are allowed to enter the race. No registration fees are required for kids and turtles.
The event will include raffle prize tickets for new furnished items from the VFW Auxiliary. People can purchase anniversary T-shirts to help mark the celebration.
Food and beverages for sale include barbecue chicken dinners or halves, hot dogs, soda and beer. The VFW’s bar will be open. No outside food or beverages should be allowed in since organizers wish to offset event costs.
The event originates back to 1973 when it was established by Pete Finan (1926-1978) and Butsy Ricci (1930-2012). Finan saw a turtle race for the first time in the Pacific Islands during his travels as a U.S. Navy sailor. He served in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. Finan and Ricci were active members of VFW Post 384 after their services were complete. They proposed the turtle racing event after what Finan saw.
The inaugural Turtle Race event was held on July 8, 1973. Over the years, some organizers oversaw the running of the turtles led by a “Father Turtle” when Ricci’s lead ended in the early 1990s. Joe Hoover served the lead position at one time, while Wylie Norton has led it throughout the years. Organizers acknowledge and thank the countless volunteers who have helped set up and referee the race.
