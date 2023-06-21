generic local

NEW ALBANY — The VFW Post 384 will host its 50th Annual Running of the Turtles on Sunday, July 9 at 1164 Dibble Rd., New Albany. The event’s registration begins at 11 a.m. for kids with turtles, while the races start at 1 p.m.

There will be five heats of three races each. The races consist of a large circle drawn to make a path for the kids. A smaller circle is made for the start line, while a small circle is created where “Father Turtle” and referees stand near the finish line.