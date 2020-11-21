Fifty five more cases of COVID-19 and one more COVID-19 related death were reported in Bradford County on Friday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there has now been 1434 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Bradford County since March.
The PDOH also reports 171 probable cases of the virus and 12,742 negative tests in Bradford County since spring.
With one death reported on Friday, the number of COVID-19 related deaths reported in Bradford County reached 30, with 21 deaths being associated with individuals in long term care facilities.
The number of long term care facilities reporting COVID-19 within their buildings remains at six.
Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in residents of long term care facilities on Friday, bringing the total number of long term care residents who have contracted the virus to 202 since March.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county has risen by 237 since last Saturday and 423 since Saturday, Nov. 7.
COVID-19 related deaths have risen by 15 since last Saturday and 18 since Saturday, Nov. 7.
The PDOH reported 6,808 more positive cases of COVID-19 and 9,689 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since spring to 295,786.
There have been 2,648,870 patients statewide that have tested negative for COVID-19 since March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.