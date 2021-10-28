The Athens Area High School held the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society ceremony on Oct. 19 in Alumni Stadium, where 56 students were inducted into the organization. Fifty-eight seniors received their graduation honor cords. The Rho Kappa officers who provided leadership for the organization were recognized by Rho Kappa Advisor Cheryl Stropko, High School Principal Corey Mosher and Assistant Principal David Gabriel. The 2021-2022 officers are President Taylor Walker, Vice President Ryan Thompson, Secretary Vegas Alfred, Treasurer Sander Bertsch, Parliamentarian Hannah Walker, and Historian Ashlyn Harkness. In closing remarks, Walker said, “We are all here because we have found the perfect balance of service, leadership, and citizenship, whilst maintaining excellence in scholarship. Each one of us has put in hard work…the students behind me will be the next teachers, doctors, lawyers, accountants, mechanics, welders, electricians, etc ...”
56 AAHS students inducted into Rho Kappa
- Photos provided by Athens Area High School
