The 60th Bradford County Dairy Princess Pageant will take place May 28 at the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan church.
This year’s event includes an ice cream social starting at 12:45 p.m. followed by the pageant at 1:30 p.m.
Rachel Jelliff will compete for the title of Bradford County Dairy Princess. Rachel is the daughter of Greg and Michelle Jelliff. She attends Athens Area High School and she will be a junior this fall. Her brothers are Andrew, Caleb, and Luke Jelliff. They have all served as FFA officers and have worked on dairy farms. Caleb now owns Jelliff’s Dairy Farm. Rachel helps him milk cows and do night chores. Rachel has four Supervised Agricultural Experiences that include Employment at Middletown Services, Market Steer, Jelliff’s Maple, and Jelliff’s Dairy Farm. She is the secretary for Athens FFA and she has placed third in the Creed Speaking Competition.
She is in National Honor Society and is on the honor roll. Rachel is a junior volunteer firefighter and plays the keyboard at her church. Her hobbies include: playing soccer, taking walks, and taking care of her steer. Joining the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team as dairy ambassadors are Brooke Calkins of Rome, Meredith Cole of Troy, Sara Reed of Columbia Cross Roads, and Abigail Thomas of Troy. Joining the Bradford County Dairy Royalty Team as dairy misses are Alexa Bradley of Athens, Kayla Calkins of Troy, Kendall Calkins of Troy, Alexis Hardy of Columbia Cross Roads, and Brooke Kolesar of Rome.
During the pageant, 2021-2022 Bradford County Dairy Princess Charity Wampole will be saying farewell to her year as princess. Charity is the daughter of Walter Wampole and Michelle Merrill, and lives in East Smithfield with her dad and stepmom Alisa Wampole. Charity will be graduating from Athens Area High School this spring. Upon graduation Charity plans to interview for a Pennsylvania State FFA Officer position and stay in Bradford County to continue dairy farming at Wampole Acres. The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board welcomes all former Bradford County dairy royalty, former and current dairy farmers, and dairy supporters to attend this year’s 60th pageant.
