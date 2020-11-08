6th Annual 'No Stomach for Cancer' Walk in Towanda

TOWANDA BOROUGH – People soaked up the sun while walking along Towanda’s Merrill Parkway in support of ‘No Stomach for Cancer.’
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday everywhere around the world, participants got out there and walked to promote unity and awareness of the fifth most common type of cancer.
Events made to promote awareness for stomach cancer occur on the first Saturday in November and always incorporate its official color. This year, participants all over the world wore No Stomach for Cancer t-shirts or wore something periwinkle blue.
In Towanda, they walked in memory of:
• Rose Chilson Rohe
• Anita Krupinski Diskin
• Marilyn Yates Horton
• Kathy Yates Johnson
• Walt Yates Sr
• Judy Grimes Beach
• Anita Shipman
• ‘Porky’ Allen
• Dave Barrett
• Karen Maryott
• Raymond Chilson
According to the No Stomach for Cancer website, every year there are over one million cases of stomach cancer reported globally and there were approximately 28,000 cases in the US in 2019.
“The reason my daughter and I got involved is my sister was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” said Cathy Shoemaker, “She beat it for a little over five years and she was here when we did our first walk. She passed in 2016, the first year our brother was diagnosed with stomach cancer and had surgery for his, and he’s doing very well.”
Shoemaker noted that all of Saturday’s participants were personally touched by stomach cancer and were partly there in remembrance of loved ones as well as to promote awareness of the disease.
No Stomach for Cancer’s mission statement is, “to support research and unite the caring power of people worldwide affected by stomach cancer.”
According to No Stomach for Cancer, the signs and symptoms of stomach cancer can include:
• Indigestion, heartburn or ulcer-type symptoms
• Difficulty swallowing
• Abdominal pain or vague discomfort in the abdomen, usually above the navel
• Nausea and vomiting and/or bloating after meals
• Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool
• Diarrhea or constipation
• Loss of appetite
• Unexplained weight loss
• Weakness and fatigue
• Sense of fullness after eating small amounts of food (or early satiety)
• Symptoms may mimic other conditions, such as GERD, gastritis or peptic ulcer
Stomach cancer is difficult to find in the human body and is typically diagnosed in late stages since it’s often mistaken for other conditions. Spreading awareness is key to get people to learn more about it. Although it’s a fairly common cancer, it’s not widely talked about.
To learn more about the disease and No Stomach for Cancer, visit their website at https://www.nostomachforcancer.org.
