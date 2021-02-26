$700K grant to provide burn building for local fire training

Bradford County is dedicating $700,000 in Act 13 impact fee money to a burn building that will help firefighters and other responders perform a variety of training exercises without having to travel to other parts of the state.
The Bradford County Commissioners ratified the grant for the Bradford County Fire Association Thursday as agreements for a site near the Northern Tier Career Center near completion.
The burn building is a thick steel structure made of modified shipping-style containers that can be used for a variety of training exercises, according to Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller. Commissioner Doug McLinko added that because of the thick steel, it will be able to help local responders and others around the area for a long time.
“It’s a modular built facility that will have confined space training, rappelling areas where people can do harness and rope work, it will have a burn structure that will have a live fire aspect to it, it will have a smoke area where they can work in a smoke-filled environment,” Miller explained. “So there are many different aspects to this.”
Commissioners have been budgeting for this project for a few years now. According to McLinko, they will also provide the Bradford County Fire Association $10,000 a year in Act 13 money when first responder grants go out in the fall, dedicated to helping with maintenance and insurance costs associated with the facility, as long as they can.
“Hopefully young people can see this and maybe volunteer with their local fire company and first responders,” McLinko said.
In addition to firefighters, police, and EMS, Miller said the facility could help local industries do their own emergency preparation.
The training facility could also bring in people from outside of the county, McLinko added.
