TOWANDA — Towanda residents can expect better water pressure in coming days, after Towanda Municipal Authority has announced an $80,000 valve replacement project.
Towanda Municipal Authority has been awarded an $80,400 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Small Water & Sewer Grant Program, which will be used to replace an underground Value and Pressure Reducing Valve on Thomas Street, according to Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane.
Lane stated that the valve that is soon to be replaced on Thomas Street has been in service since 1980 and that though it has been “rebuilt several times” it now requires replacement.
The new valve will better maintain a consistent pressure for Towanda citizens, Lane told.
“We are very excited and grateful to the Central Bradford Progress Authority for putting together the application (and) Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) and Representative (Tina) Pickett (R-110) for their support,” he stated.
