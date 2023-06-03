TROY — The Troy graduating Class of 2023 marched one-by-one across the stage at the Troy High School Auditorium Friday, as they left their high school careers behind.
After a welcoming, senior class president Mason Woodward took to the podium to discuss the unusual path the Class of 2023 had taken to reach that final stage.
Woodward recalled the difficulty faced by his class during their freshman year, as they transitioned to high school learning.
“Then one day in mid-March, we were sent home for a “two week” break, not to return again that year,” Woodward recalled.
Woodward recalled the struggles of COVID-19-related restrictions, including staying six feet apart and color coordinating masks with outfits. As Woodward described the back-and-forth of health and safety measures at the school, he considered it a “never-ending cycle of changes” full of uncertainty, one that finally ended their senior year.
Woodward closed saying he had “no doubt in my mind that the students of this class will succeed as we build up the courage to begin to make a positive impact on the world.”
Class of 2023 Valedictorian Maya Moody recalled the many lessons she and her fellow students had learned in their 13 years of school.
“We have learned how to sing the ABC’s, the parts of the cell, how to drive, how to play pickleball, and everything in between,” she mused.
But she asserted that all the lessons students learned were “merely a drop in the ocean” compared to the knowledge and wisdom held by their teachers. She had contacted several teachers who offered life advice.
She noted the irony in history teacher Mr. Wesneski encouraging students to look forward, not back, and enjoy the journey. Mrs. Heasley advised students to avoid “life’s trap known as comparison” and never stop celebrating themselves. Mrs. Schrader’s advice was to never give up, no matter what comes in the way.
Moody thanked Troy’s “fantastic factory” and closed with advice from Mr. Stark, “be nice, work hard.”
Salutatorian Elizabeth Sens used her speech to challenge the idea of competition and ranking.
“High school puts us into so many situations where we feel like we need to be the best: sports, class rank, but life isn’t going to be a competition for most of us,” Sens insisted.
Sens recalled that she had spent years putting herself above her peers, but never could figure out why it mattered. She said she then shifted her focus to improving herself, a pursuit that “treated me more kindly.”
She encouraged her fellow students to simply be better than who they were the day before.
“You will all do great things. They don’t have to be big things, but they will be great,” she closed saying.
Sara Reed, 2023’s third honor, closed out the student speeches discussing numbers and quantifying success.
“There is no mathematical equation for success, no magical formula,” she said.
She said a measure of one’s success goes beyond SAT scores and GPA ranking. She asserted that they are made up of “not perfection, but the faults in between.”
She recalled the awkwardness of sharing a cruise with another high school, from Brooklyn, on their senior trip. She said when the two schools finally came together on the dance floor singing and dancing, “it’s impossible to put a number sign on the value that moment was worth.”
Reed encouraged the graduates to avoid limiting themselves with imaginary boundaries, chasing a number-infested dollar, and watching days elapse without truly filling their days with life.
The Troy students were congratulated by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Janilyn Elias and Troy High School Principal Steve Brion after receiving their diplomas.
Music played as the students strode down from the stage and into their loved-one’s arms. As they left the auditorium, they strode into the sunlight streaming in from the windows. The day, and their futures, remained bright.
