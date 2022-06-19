BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter continues to decorate its facility at 500 Cemetery Rd. with some creative assistance from a 91-year-old painter.
Dolores Pacifico, 91, used paintbrushes to illustrate colorful landscapes on the walls of two rooms on June 9. She is proud and excited to celebrate her 92nd birthday later this year in October.
“Painting is something that came naturally to me when I was a little girl,” she said. “Someone said that my artwork was very good and that always left an impression on me. That’s how it often begins, a little talent and being able to work on it.”
Pacifico has dedicated her life to creating various art forms as both a passion and profession. Born in Trenton, N.J., she grew up to become a dancer for 25 years under the stage name Zebra Nevins. That’s pronounced like Debra with a Z.
“I got into my first show at age 15 with the help of world renowned ballet choreographer George Balanchine,” she said. “He chose me to go into a show and that’s how I got into ballet.”
She was a ballerina for The Metropolitan Opera in New York City, where she served as its lead dancer for eight years in musicals like “Carousel,” “Brigadoon” and “Oklahoma!” Over the course of her career, she danced in many European countries and even worked in television specials with actor Milton Berle.
“It’s why at age 91 she can stand up (on a scaffolding) and paint for four to five hours,” said Happy Tails President Karen Friedenberg.
Pacifico also works with the Abuse & Rape Crisis Center and Hospice, which she takes great pride in. When Happy Tails opens, she will be a volunteer at the shelter to further help the organization.
Her mural paintings got started when a shelter volunteer referred Amber Cook as a potential painter, according to Friedenberg. Cook is the activity director for the Personal Care Home at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus where Pacifico resides. She encouraged Pacifico to paint the murals with her, which has been a project for about three weeks now.
Cook has painted murals of dogs in the building’s kennel room that has been nicknamed Camp Happy Tails. One mural depicts three dogs at a campfire roasting marshmallows with tents behind them.
“When the dogs enter this room, we wanted it to feel like they are here for camping,” Friedenberg said.
The facility also has a cat room with a mural of a lion resting in a tree. Cats can climb up wooden shelves on the wall and rest on them near the likeness of the lion.
The grand opening of the Happy Tails has yet to be determined. Still, its facility is shaping up to be an eye-catching display of artwork that will draw in the community.
“Even in my wildest dreams I didn’t know it would be so nice,” Friedenberg said. “People are going to love all of the artwork that was created here.”
