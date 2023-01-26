911 Funding Headlines Pa Counties’ Six Legislative Priorities in 2023

Members of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania spoke on Wednesday about their organization's legislative goals for 2023.

 Photo provided by County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania

On Wednesday morning, county leaders across Pennsylvania unveiled six key county government legislative priorities, led by a call to fund and reauthorize the 911 system in the state.

“Unless you need it, you probably don’t think much about the 911 system and how it operates. But if you or your loved ones have an emergency, you want to be able to pick up your phone and reach someone who can quickly provide you with the service you need,” said CCAP President and Venango County Commissioner Albert “Chip” Abramovic. “As part of the renewal process, counties support a review of the funding streams to make sure counties have adequate, consistent and sustainable funding to maintain their responsibility as the first line of emergency response, both now and in the years to come.”