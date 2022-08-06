SAYRE — Twin sisters in Sayre have reached a unique feat together as they celebrated their 95th birthdays recently.

Joan Wilson and Jeannie Cotton, also known as the Grace sisters, both turned 95 on Tuesday, Aug. 2. A celebration was held inside the community room of Keystone Manor, where they both reside.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.