SAYRE — Twin sisters in Sayre have reached a unique feat together as they celebrated their 95th birthdays recently.
Joan Wilson and Jeannie Cotton, also known as the Grace sisters, both turned 95 on Tuesday, Aug. 2. A celebration was held inside the community room of Keystone Manor, where they both reside.
“We love to have fun and all we do is laugh,” said Wilson. “We are such a happy family and we know how to have a good time.”
The two are identical twins, but they have lived distinctive lives before reuniting at Keystone Manor around 2015.
They were born in 1927 in Hershey, Pa. and started life in a little house right behind the Hershey Park roller coaster. Their father, Dorman J. Grace, owned his own insurance agency and helped start AAA, according to the sisters.
Their parents separated when they were two-years-old and their mother remarried and moved the girls to the Valley area. They received their education at Willow Street School and Athens High School.
“Athens was like Mayberry then,” said Cotton. “We had a lot of fun growing up and played games such as hopscotch and tag.”
They have fond childhood memories that include making trips to Hershey to visit their grandmother during summers.
“She would give us 15 cents and we would walk over to Hershey Park and stay all day,” said Wilson.
Cotton married at age 19 and soon had her daughter, Bonnie Puckett, whom now lives with the sisters at Keystone Manor.
Puckett stated that it was wonderful to see the two reach such a huge birthday milestone and she wants to see them turn 100. She stated that the twins’ father died a few months before his 100th birthday.
“It must be in the genes, that’s for sure,” Puckett said.
She stated the twins have become a bit of a celebrity pair over the past few years.
“Everybody in the building are always excited to see them,” she said. “When I take them to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, people come out of their offices and say ‘oh, there’s the twins!’ with excitement.”
Cotton worked at West Pharmaceutical Services in Largo, Fla. for about 30 years before retiring and moving back to the Valley area around 14 years ago. She has travelled around the world to countries in Europe and even made a trip to Antarctica at age 70.
“I didn’t know about that trip until she got onto the boat,” Puckett noted. “I think she really wanted to see the penguins there.”
She has been a creative writer since she was seven-years old. She wrote and published a book called “Down” around 20 years ago. She’s also a prolific poet and wrote an award-winning work titled, “Pete” that she has framed on her wall. The poem touches on themes of nostalgia, getting older and remembering friends from the past.
Wilson was a bartender for many bars in Corning, N.Y., including the Corning Country Club for 24 years before retiring. She enjoys joking around and loves to dance, even at age 95.
“Right up until last year, I was still doing the chicken dance and the twist,” Wilson said. “I still do it now, but I stand still.”
They are both passionate about sports and have some literal sibling rivalry when it comes to Major League Baseball.
Cotton is a Yankee fan and Wilson is a Mets fan, so both are hoping for a Subway Series this year for the World Series.
“In 1945, I was driving my car and turned the radio on. It said bases were loaded and Joe DiMaggio was up and hit a home run. Then I was a Yankee fan,” Cotton said.
Nowadays, the two love to play cards, enjoy each others company and talking about their fondest memories.
“They have lived a full life and did everything that they wanted,” Puckett said.
